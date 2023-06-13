Fusion Education Group Introduces Comprehensive Test Prep for New York State Regents Exams

In person or virtual packages provide students and families flexibility

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Education Group (FEG), a leading provider of personalized learning solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of Fusion Regents Test Prep, designed to help students excel in their New York State Regents exams. The comprehensive program aims to equip students with the necessary knowledge and strategies to achieve their best results on the critical high school assessments.

Fusion Academy will offer its Regents test prep at all four of its New York campuses, located in Brooklyn, Upper West Side, Long Island and Westchester. Instruction can happen on campus or through live one-to-one virtual sessions with a Fusion teacher. Families seeking flexibility this summer can take advantage of afternoon, evening, and weekend hours that are available on a first come, first served basis.
"We are excited to introduce Fusion Regents Test Prep, a program designed to empower New York State students as they prepare for their Regents exams," said Jennifer Walsh-Rurak, EdD, FEG Division Vice President. "With our personalized approach, expert teachers, and comprehensive resources, we are confident that students will gain the confidence and skills necessary to excel in these crucial assessments."

Fusion Regents Test Prep includes ten tutoring sessions specifically tailored to each subject exam included in the New York State Regents program. These sessions provide targeted instruction and practice to enhance students' understanding of the subject matter and boost their confidence in approaching the exams. 

Families interested in enrolling their high schooler are welcome to attend an upcoming webinar with members of Fusion's admission and education teams. 

  • Title: Preparing for the Regents Exam
  • Date and Time: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 12:30 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)
  • Registration: Families can register here (a zoom link will follow)

To ensure personalized attention, students begin the program by completing a sample assessment. Teachers review the assessment results to identify necessary areas of additional support and provide individualized instruction, focusing on addressing knowledge gaps and reinforcing key concepts.

Fusion teachers undergo additional training to equip them with test preparation strategies and in-depth knowledge of the Regents exam format. This specialized training ensures that teachers are well-prepared to guide students effectively and provide valuable insights into exam requirements and scoring rubrics. 

FEG is offering its Regents test prep at all four of its New York campuses, located in Brooklyn, Upper West Side, Long Island and Westchester. Fusion's test prep package is competitively priced and ensures that teachers receive the required additional training to deliver the highest quality instruction and support. Instruction can happen on campus or through live one-to-one virtual sessions with a Fusion teacher. Afternoon, evening, and weekend hours are available on a first come, first served basis.

Outside of the Regents exam, Fusion offers more than 250 courses during the summer, which include courses for credit, tutoring, and post-secondary counseling. Walsh-Rurak invited families to attend a Summer Open House, Wednesday June 21, 2023, at 7:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada). Register here. And added that families can take advantage of a limited-time 20-percent discount when they enroll in summer courses. 

To learn more about Fusion Regents Test Prep and enroll in the program, please visit Fusion's website

About Fusion Education Group: 

Fusion Education Group is a leading provider of personalized learning, committed to empowering students to achieve their full potential. With campuses across the country, Fusion offers a range of educational programs designed to meet the unique needs and aspirations of each student. Through innovative teaching methods and a supportive learning environment, Fusion Education Group aims to inspire a lifelong love of learning and prepare students for success in college, career, and beyond. Learn more about FEG here

