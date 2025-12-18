Fusion Health 2025 Year in Review: Consistency, Delivery, and Purpose-Driven Expansion in Public-Sector Care

Over the course of the year, Fusion added three new state agencies to its client base, expanding support across dozens of facilities, hundreds of system users, and more than 20,000 individuals across the combined resident and incarcerated populations served through its software and services.

Entering a larger public-sector healthcare footprint in Illinois

Most recently, Fusion announced a new multi-year contract with the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS), supporting the state hospital system serving patients with intellectual disabilities and mental health needs. For Fusion, this marks a significant step in expanding its scope in public-sector healthcare—bringing its pharmacy technology into a broader, higher-complexity statewide care environment. Under the agreement, Fusion will deploy its CIPS pharmacy management system across 14 IDHS facilities, replacing a decades-old legacy platform, modernizing pharmacy operations, and supporting care for approximately 3,400 residents.

Expanding DSCSA access through MMCAP

This year, Fusion signed a contract with MMCAP, a national cooperative purchasing organization. It provides MMCAP members streamlined access to, and negotiated pricing for, Fusion360, Fusion Health's DSCSA (Drug Supply Chain Security Act) compliance management solution. This partnership expands Fusion360's reach—making it easier for more public-sector and institutional pharmacy teams to adopt DSCSA-ready workflows through a trusted cooperative channel. The goal is straightforward: help pharmacy teams meet DSCSA requirements with tools that hold up under inspection, documentation requests, and daily workload.

Staying close to corrections and juvenile justice

Fusion started the year in community with correctional leaders in January at the American Correctional Association's 2025 Winter Conference, reinforcing the relationships and trust that matter most in high-accountability environments. In March, Fusion representatives attended the 2025 National Conference on Juvenile Justice in Boston, hosted by the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges, connecting with judges, administrators, and youth services professionals focused on safety, continuity, and outcomes.

Learning from the front lines of correctional healthcare

Fusion attended the National Commission on Correctional Health Care Spring Conference on Correctional Health Care in April to showcase Fusion solutions and learn from clinical and operational leaders navigating staffing pressure, audits, and security protocols. In November, Fusion returned to the NCCHC Winter Conference to continue those conversations and demonstrate how Fusion supports dependable workflows in secure settings.

Bringing a practical voice to global conversations

In February, Fusion CEO Bryan J. Jakovcic and COO Akanksha Karwar, MPH traveled to Bangkok for this year's International Corrections and Prisons Association Corrections Technology Conference, bringing Fusion's practical, operator-informed perspective into a global conversation about what actually works inside secure facilities. The event's focus: how "smart prison" investments can support security, efficiency, and rehabilitation when technology is designed around how facilities actually operate.

Recognizing leadership and staying connected at home

Fusion Chief Growth Officer Michael Jakovcic was named an NJBIZ 40 Under 40 honoree in 2025, reflecting the kind of steady, execution-focused leadership that helps teams deliver reliably in complex healthcare settings. Fusion also sponsored the New Jersey Wardens Association Golf Outing, spending time with correctional leaders from across the state and keeping relationships grounded in practical, on-the-ground conversations.

Closing the year with purpose

Company colleagues ended 2025 with Reactor, Fusion's annual team-building event, featuring keynote speaker Marcus Bullock—a formerly incarcerated entrepreneur and founder of Flikshop, an app that helps people send personalized postcards to individuals in prison. His story was a fitting close to the year: a reminder that the environments Fusion serves are complex, and that dependable systems, respectful partnerships, and human outcomes are inseparable.

About Fusion Health

Fusion Health builds EHR and pharmacy technology for complex, multidisciplinary care environments, including correctional health, juvenile justice, and institutional and community pharmacy settings. Privately owned and bootstrapped, Fusion partners closely with its clients to deliver reliable, secure systems that support accountability, continuity of care, and long-term operational success. Visit www.fusionehr.com to learn more.

