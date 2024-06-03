Fusion Honored with Philanthropy Award from Greater Omaha Chamber

ELKHORN, Neb., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omaha-based healthcare company Fusion is being honored for the company's dedication to its core purpose of improving the lives of everyone the company touches through philanthropy and volunteerism.

The Greater Omaha Chamber has awarded Fusion a Business Excellence Award in the Philanthropy category for 2024. Fusion has a reputation for exemplifying a strong commitment to philanthropy through several impactful initiatives that are driven by employee passions.

Fusion was honored with an Omaha Chamber Business Excellence Award.

"It's wonderful for the team at Fusion to be recognized with this award because we let our employees drive our philanthropic efforts," said Jackie Froendt, Fusion's Chief People Officer. "All of the organizations and causes we support are tied to our team in a personal way, which makes our employees even more eager to lend a helping hand."

Employees volunteered 3,000 hours through the company's Community Connection program in 2023, and Fusion has a goal of surpassing that in 2024. Organizations the company supports include the Stephen Center, the Carolyn Scott Rainbow House, Keep Omaha Beautiful, Alpaca, MS Forward, and many more.

External philanthropic efforts combined with internal culture-building efforts help Fusion strengthen relationships in the Omaha community while fostering a supportive and engaging workplace that motivates all to carry out the company's core purpose.

Learn more about Fusion and its mission to improve the lives of everyone the company touches at workwithfusion.com/our-company/.

About Fusion:

Fusion is an Omaha-based healthcare company that exists to create meaningful connections between healthcare travelers and facilities that lead to better patient care and better outcomes for all. The company consists of two business units: Fusion Medical Staffing and Fusion Workforce Solutions, which simplify processes for healthcare travelers and facilities at every turn. Fusion employees strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

