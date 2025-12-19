Fusion Hosts 6th Annual Holiday Event for Families of Pediatric Cancer Patients and Survivors

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omaha-based healthcare company Fusion partnered with Omaha nonprofit Angels Among Us to host a holiday party for families supported by AAU, an organization that provides emotional and financial support to families affected by pediatric cancer.

The party at Fusion's headquarters included photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, dinner, holiday crafts, and ended with the parents being handed bags of presents for the families to open on Christmas morning.

Fusion employees helped throw the 2025 event with Angels Among Us.

This event is special to Fusion employees. They spent December planning the night, raising $14,500, and using those funds to purchase gifts for more than 130 kids.

"I'm so proud of our team and the work they put into making this night special for these amazing kids," said Danielle Kauffman, Employee Engagement Manager. "We have witnessed Angels Among Us help Fusion families affected by pediatric cancer, and we know how much the families they support deserve a night of holiday magic."

Angels Among Us started as a grassroots organization that has now grown to support nearly all of the pediatric cancer patients treated in Nebraska. The team is on a mission to provide financial and emotional support to pediatric cancer families living in or being treated in Nebraska. The organization served more than 100 families with more than $600,000 in financial assistance in 2025.

You can learn more about Fusion and its commitment to improving the lives of everyone the company touches at workwithfusion.com/our-impact.

About Fusion:

Fusion is an Omaha-based healthcare company that exists to create meaningful connections between healthcare travelers and facilities that lead to better patient care and better outcomes for all. The company consists of two business units: Fusion Medical Staffing and Fusion Workforce Solutions, which simplify processes for healthcare travelers and facilities at every turn. Fusion employees strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

