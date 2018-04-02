Fusion92 Bolsters Leadership Team With Skroch And Cox

"As Fusion92 sets the stage for continued growth, Mark and Ben are formidable additions to the team," said Dome. "Their deep industry knowledge, coupled with amazing data-driven brand experience, will enable them to have significant and immediate impact on client business outcomes."

With nearly 20 years of integrated communications management experience, Skroch will oversee account management and strategy activities, as well as organic growth opportunities, for all existing Fusion92 clients. Skroch joins Fusion92 from VSA Partners, where he served as associate partner, client engagement. Previously, Skroch held senior account management roles with such agencies as Energy BBDO, Digitas, Ogilvy & Mather and J. Walter Thompson. Skroch also held marketing positions with Ernst & Young and Arthur Andersen.

In addition to his considerable industry experience, Skroch cofounded iKeedo, a unique social giving platform that uses one organization's social media actions to help fund an opposing organization's cause. He also serves as adjunct professor at DePaul University's Kellstadt Graduate School of Business.

Energized by Fusion92's pursuit of first-of-their-kind ideas, Skroch said, "I'm excited to join the talented team leading marketing innovation."

Cox brings to Fusion92 a wealth of experience as an entrepreneur, brand strategist and planner. In his new role, Benjamin will be responsible for helping develop strategy and insights for Fusion92's clients, as well as play an integral role in the agency's Consulting Services group.

Cox joins Fusion92 from Making Waves, where he served as VP strategic planning and equity partner for the Norwegian agency network The North Alliance. Prior to that he held numerous leadership and marketing strategy roles with Designata, Envisionit and Fulgor Milano, among others.

About Fusion92

Founded in 1999, Fusion92 is a Chicago-based independent marketing innovation agency that focuses on helping growth-stage and FORTUNE 500 companies across a number of industries including financial services, CPG, telecommunications and automotive. As a full-service agency, Fusion92 partners with its clients on consumer engagements that span both traditional and digital media, leveraging our talents in user experience, design, technology and media. Learn more at www.Fusion92.com.

CONTACT: Doug Dome, 888.550.4864 ext, 202, d.dome@fusion92.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fusion92-bolsters-leadership-team-with-skroch-and-cox-300622760.html

SOURCE Fusion92

Related Links

https://www.fusion92.com

