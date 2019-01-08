Fusion92 Launches Redbox's First-Ever National Campaign

The campaign is the agency's kickoff engagement with the entertainment company, and the agency's first broadcast work under the creative leadership of Executive Creative Director Josh Hurley. "This is the kind of work that gets creatives excited – the chance to make the sort of communication that entertains and engages consumers in the way a great film or game does," said Hurley.

According to Fred Ehle, VP of Marketing at Redbox, the spots work because they feel more like cinema than ads: "We wanted them to feel like tiny bits of a documentary, like a trailer or a scene plucked from a film. You get the feeling there's more footage out there, that it's part of a larger story."

John Geletka, SVP, Agency Services at Fusion92, credits the process: "Great work comes from great partnerships. Client. Agency. Production. When it aligns, you get something special. Something entertaining. Something true to the brand. We are beyond excited to be a part of Redbox's first national campaign."

Fusion92 tapped award-winning director Dave Laden of Hungry Man Productions to shoot both spots. He was stoked to work with F92 and Redbox, and loved the creative boldness, adding, "It creates an energy that allows more good things to happen and for the best ideas to find their way to the top."

The first spot, "Prehensile Feet," introduces viewers to Yaki, an entirely regular man who gets incredible joy, and a lot more "all," from Redbox's entertainment offerings by way of having feet that work like hands.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GgHABPhEwt4

The second spot, "Date Night," introduces viewers to couple Kristen and Todd. For some couples, getting hitched was their smartest decision. For Kristen, renting with Redbox reigns supreme. After all, with the brand's variety and value, what could be smarter than that?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9_m-i6fK-Cw

The campaign was further supported in social through strategic responses with fun memes and GIFs available for download on giphy.com.

About Fusion92

Founded in 1999, Fusion92 is a Chicago-based independent marketing innovation agency that focuses on helping growth-stage and Fortune 500 companies across a number of industries including financial services, CPG, telecommunications and automotive. As a full-service agency, Fusion92 partners with its clients on consumer engagement that spans both traditional and digital media, leveraging its talents in creative, user experience, design, technology and media. Learn more at www.Fusion92.com.

Redbox Bowl Credits

Brand: Redbox

CMO: Ash ElDifrawi

VP of Marketing: Fred Ehle

Director of Brand and Product Marketing: Maura Grey

Director of Creative Services: Durriya Gunja

Agency: Fusion92

Executive Creative Director: Josh Hurley

SVP, Agency Services: John Geletka

Creative Director: Eric Wolinsky

Copywriters: Kyle Gunby, JK Lyons, Ron Lazzeretti, Cayne Collier, Megan Kellie

Art Director: Laura Clesse

Executive Producer: Anwar Khuri

Senior Integrated Producer: Andrea Horn

Production Business Manager: Adele M. Green

CEO: Matt Murphy

President: Doug Dome

SVP, Client Services: Mark Skroch

Account Director: McKenzie Closen

Production Company: Hungry Man

Director: Dave Laden

Producer: Caleb Dewart

Director Of Photography: Ava Berkofsky

Production Designer: Zach Matthews

Editor: Adam Parker

Executive Producers: Caleb Dewart, Kevin Byrne, Mino Jarjura

Cost Production/Vfx/Finishing: Carbon Vfx

Lead Flame Artist: Michael Sarabia

Flame Artist: Michael C. Anderson

Flame Artist: Chris Wiseman

Flame Artist: Kieran Walsh

Flame Artist: Peter Mayor

Flame Assistant: Steven Wind

Colorist: Julien Biard

Producer: Lauryn Grimando

Executive Producer: Phil Linturn

Post Production Sound: NoiseFloor LTD

Mixer: Jamie VanadiaAudio Assistant: Victoria Salazar

Sound Producer: Katie Waters

Music Company: See Music

Composer: Andrew Ecklund

CONTACT: Doug Dome, 888-550-4864 ext. 202, d.dome@fusion92.com

