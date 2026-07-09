FusionAuth Launches Intelligent MFA in Latest Release as Demand Surges for Identity Infrastructure Customers can Control

New 10-signal risk engine brings transparent, adaptive authentication to dedicated and customer-controlled deployments as FusionAuth closes its strongest bookings period 201% QoQ growth.

BOULDER, Colo., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FusionAuth, the Customer Identity and Access Management platform built for security, control, and scale, today announced the release of FusionAuth 1.68, introducing Intelligent MFA, a risk-based authentication engine that evaluates every login against 10 configurable signals and challenges users only when risk is detected.

The launch comes as FusionAuth enters its new fiscal year with the strongest commercial momentum in company history. In the most recent quarter ending April 30, 2026, FusionAuth saw bookings double quarter over quarter, underscoring growing demand for identity infrastructure that gives organizations greater control over deployment, data, risk, and cost.

"Identity has become critical infrastructure, and critical infrastructure has to be explainable," said Brian Bell, CEO of FusionAuth. "When a regulator, a board member, or a customer asks why a login was flagged, 'the algorithm decided' isn't an answer. Organizations are rethinking their identity stack not just for security but for accountability — and that's exactly what Intelligent MFA is built for."

Intelligent MFA Without the Black Box

Unlike many risk-based MFA offerings that rely on opaque risk scoring inside a shared multi-tenant cloud infrastructure, FusionAuth Intelligent MFA is deterministic, rules-based, and designed to run inside the deployment model the customer chooses, including customer-hosted environments, dedicated FusionAuth Cloud deployments, on-premises infrastructure, and hybrid architectures. The result is adaptive authentication that doesn't force organizations to trade away visibility, auditability, or infrastructure control.

FusionAuth Intelligent MFA evaluates login risk using 10 signals, including unrecognized device, untrusted device, blocklisted IP address, dormant account, recent password change, and impossible travel. Each login is assigned a low, medium, or high risk score. High-risk sessions trigger an MFA challenge, while trusted sessions can continue without unnecessary friction.

For security and compliance teams, the key difference is transparency. The signal names are visible, the scoring logic is rules-based, and the composite risk score is logged. That means teams can explain why a login was challenged, document policy enforcement, and reproduce decisions when needed.

"Security teams do not just need stronger authentication. They need authentication they can explain," Bell added. "When an auditor, board member, customer, or regulator asks why a user was challenged, 'the model said so' is not a satisfying answer. Intelligent MFA gives teams a clear policy, clear signals, and a clear record of what happened."

Built for Customer-Controlled Identity Infrastructure

FusionAuth's approach is especially relevant for regulated and security-sensitive organizations that cannot rely on shared-cloud assumptions for critical identity decisions. The company's 2026 State of AI and Identity Report found that organizations using shared multi-tenant identity infrastructure reported confirmed security incidents at more than twice the rate of organizations using self-hosted or isolated deployments. The report also found that two-thirds of respondents experienced an AI identity-related security incident in the past year.

As AI agents, APIs, machines, partners, employees, and customers all require secure access to digital systems, identity is rapidly becoming the control plane for modern applications.

Commercial Momentum Reflects Market Shift Towards Control

FusionAuth's momentum reflects that shift, demonstrating increased demand from both new and existing customers.

"Buyers are connecting the dots," Bell continued. "Deployment model, data control, auditability, and user experience are no longer separate conversations. They are all part of the same identity risk equation. When buyers start connecting those dots, they tend to end up at FusionAuth."

Intelligent MFA is available today in FusionAuth 1.68. FusionAuth can be deployed in FusionAuth's cloud, an organization's own environment, on-premises, or anywhere in between.

About FusionAuth

FusionAuth gives organizations control over their identity infrastructure without compromise. The platform supports the authentication methods modern applications need, including passwordless login, MFA, SSO, OAuth, and more, with enterprise-grade security, full data ownership, and pricing that remains predictable as companies scale.

FusionAuth can be deployed in FusionAuth Cloud, in a customer's own environment, on-premises, or anywhere in between. Thousands of organizations globally, including PwC, NRG Energy, Bilt, DataStax, and Little Caesars, trust FusionAuth to secure millions of users without sacrificing control, compliance, or cost clarity.

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SOURCE FusionAuth