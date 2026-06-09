New Research Reveals the More Confident Organizations Are in Their AI Security, the More Likely They've Already Been Breached

FusionAuth's 2026 State of AI and Identity Report finds nearly two-thirds of organizations have experienced a confirmed AI identity breach in the past year, and among those who feel most secure, the rate jumps to 84%

BOULDER, Colo., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FusionAuth, the deploy anywhere Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) platform built for security, control, and scale, today released its 2026 State of AI and Identity Report, detailing how AI is reshaping identity infrastructure, security posture, and enterprise trust. The findings reveal a profound and counterintuitive crisis: the organizations that feel most prepared are getting hit the hardest.

Sixty-five percent of respondents reported a confirmed AI identity-related security incident in the past 12 months, with another 23% reporting a near miss. Only 12% emerged from the past year without an incident or close call. But the headline finding is not the breach rate alone; it is who is getting breached.

Among organizations that rated themselves "extremely confident" in their AI security posture, 84% had already experienced a confirmed incident. That figure drops to 64% among those "very confident," and to just 17% among those who are "not so confident." The gradient is near-perfect: confidence and breach rates move together.

Key Findings at a Glance

88% say AI deployment is outpacing their identity and security infrastructure

65% experienced a confirmed AI identity-related security incident in the past 12 months

84% of organizations that are "extremely confident" in their AI security posture also reported a confirmed incident

80% report shadow AI (employees connecting AI tools without security or IT review)

83% vs 38% confirmed incident rate for multi-tenant SaaS vs. self-hosted identity platforms

85% have faced customer, partner, or regulatory demands to prove tenant isolation

93% say AI is already a trigger for reevaluating identity infrastructure

91% expect identity investment to increase in the next 12–18 months

Confidence is Tracking the Wrong Thing

The report's most striking finding has significant implications for how the industry benchmarks AI security readiness. Organizations at the top of the confidence scale share a common profile: they are deploying AI broadly, have comprehensive policies, have formalized lifecycle processes, and are investing heavily. They are doing everything a mature organization should, yet they are still being breached at high rates.

"Confidence appears to be tracking deployment velocity and governance activity, not actual protection," said Brian Bell, CEO of FusionAuth. "The faster organizations move, the more confident they feel. The faster they move, the larger their attack surface. Written policies don't answer the questions that matter: Can you scope what each agent can access? Can you see what it's doing? Can you prove what it accessed after the fact? Can you revoke access before a near miss becomes something worse? Architecture answers those questions. Policy alone does not."

The report also notes that organizations with more mature security programs are better at detecting incidents, meaning lower-confidence organizations may not be safer, but simply have less visibility into what is already happening.

Architecture is the New First-Order Security Variable

The deployment model an organization uses for its identity platform correlates strongly with breach outcomes. Organizations using multi-tenant SaaS identity platforms report confirmed incidents at more than twice the rate of those using self-hosted or on-premises deployments: 83% versus 38%.

In a shared SaaS environment, a single compromised token or misconfigured policy does not stay contained. It cascades across every AI workflow connected to the identity layer, model access, data pipelines, automation actions, and downstream services, creating a fundamentally different blast radius than a self-hosted or isolated deployment.

The highest-risk profile in the study is not a low-maturity organization. It is the opposite: companies running AI in production, using AI broadly across the workforce, and operating on multi-tenant SaaS identity infrastructure. In this cohort, 90% reported a confirmed incident and 96% faced shadow AI challenges.

Identity is Now a Commercial Trust Problem

AI identity risk has moved beyond the security team. Eighty-five percent of respondents have faced customer, partner, or regulatory demands to demonstrate tenant isolation at least occasionally, while 56% face it frequently. Tenant isolation has shifted from a backend implementation detail to a commercial requirement that now determines whether enterprise deals close.

Among organizations where AI is the primary driver of identity reevaluation and customers frequently demand proof of isolation, 99% reported a confirmed incident, and 95% are planning significant increases in investment, pointing to a buying motion driven by urgency rather than planning.

Investment is Moving from Incremental to Structural

Ninety-three percent of respondents say AI is already causing or contributing to a reevaluation of identity infrastructure. Sixty-six percent are planning a significant increase in investment, and 91% expect some level of increase in the next 12–18 months. The top evaluation criteria reflect an architectural shift: machine identity at scale (72%), deployment flexibility (57%), fine-grained authorization (54%), and tenant isolation (32%). Total cost of ownership ranked last at 11%.

"Ninety-three percent of organizations are actively re-evaluating their identity infrastructure because of AI," Bell added. "This isn't a normal budget refresh - market-wide, organizations are resetting their identity architecture. They're prioritizing deployment flexibility, tenant isolation, and architectural control as defining the next era of identity. That means organizations are demanding more than policies or governance — they want actual runtime enforcement over who and what can access their systems."

About the Research

The 2026 State of AI and Identity Report is based on a survey of 312 technology and security leaders, screened for relevance to AI, identity, and security decision-making. Respondents include CTOs, CISOs, VPs and Directors of Product, Engineering, Security, and Platform/Infrastructure across a range of company sizes and industries. The survey was conducted by FusionAuth in early 2026.

About FusionAuth

FusionAuth gives organizations complete control over their identity infrastructure — without compromise. It supports every authentication method users need — passwordless, MFA, SSO, OAuth, and more — with enterprise-grade security, full data ownership, and pricing that's predictable as companies scale. It can be deployed in FusionAuth's cloud or the organizations, on-prem, or anywhere in between. Thousands of organizations globally trust FusionAuth to secure millions of users without sacrificing control, compliance, or cost clarity.

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SOURCE FusionAuth