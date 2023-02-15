FusionIQ, DriveWealth To Form Digital Investing Platform Alliance At BISA 2023 Annual Convention

Cutting-Edge Digital Wealth Platform Provider and Pioneering Global Fintech Firm To Partner At Leading Financial Services Conference

WOBURN, Mass., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FusionIQ – the first-of-its-kind digital investing platform empowering financial advisors to deliver a personalized, end-to-end investment experience to their clients at scale, and DriveWealth, a pioneer of fractional equities trading, today announced the joint sponsorship of an exhibit at BISA's 2023 Annual Convention, a leading financial services conference for bank, insurance and securities industry executives.

FusionIQ's sponsorship at BISA's annual conference comes at a time of unprecedented growth for wealth management businesses. Independent broker-dealers, banks, credit unions, and RIA firms are increasingly turning to FusionIQ to meet demand among financial advisors and wealth management clients for a cutting edge digital investment solution. In addition to Digital Brokerage and their Digital Advice offering, FusionIQ's finTAMP SaaS, a white-label, customizable solution for wealth management, utilizes DriveWealth's API-based digital investing technology suite to provide top producers and their clients a highly differentiated enterprise-grade digital wealth solution.

DriveWealth Chief Executive Officer Robert Cortright, said, "The BISA conference is a rare opportunity for DriveWealth to demonstrate our expertise while expanding our network with industry peers. This year's theme, 'Elevate, Energize, Execute,' resonates with us, as well as the talented team at FusionIQ, as we advance our mission together and help financial institutions and advisors leverage new engines of growth."

The BISA conference, known for attracting industry leaders and financial managers across the country, provides a one-of-a kind opportunity for leading TAMPs to showcase their innovative solutions. The joint sponsorship between FusionIQ and DriveWealth highlights FusionIQ's deepening commitment to working with clients in wealth management to deliver the tools and resources they need to expand their investment footprint.

FusionIQ Chief Technology Officer John Kimbro, concluded, "Financial advisors are increasingly expected to meet the demands of a sophisticated clientele leaning into cutting-edge investment platforms that provide them with access to a deep bench of products. We look forward to connecting with industry executives at this year's BISA conference and collaborating with DriveWealth on a successful exhibit."

About FusionIQ

FusionIQ is a preeminent software-as-a-service (SaaS) organization, which offers an ecommerce workstation to empower banks, credit unions, RIAs, broker dealers, and wealth managers of all sizes with everything they need to create a revolutionary digital wealth investing experience for their end retail customers. Through either a white label instance with a headless API infrastructure or a completely customized solution, FusionIQ provides financial services firms with unique enterprise-grade functionality that combines business, technology, and compliance logic in every deployment. Some of the largest global financial services brands partner with FusionIQ as their trusted, innovative, and engaging digital wealth platform solution. For more information, please visit www.fusioniq.io.

