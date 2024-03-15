John Phillips Appointed Senior Strategic Advisor at FusionIQ

At FusionIQ, Mr. Phillips will focus on consulting with registered investment advisors (RIAs), family offices, and broker-dealers to drive growth, efficiency, and transformation.

WOBURN, Mass., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FusionIQ, a leader in the delivery of cloud-native wealth management solutions with their all-in-one digital platform for financial advisors and institutions, today announced the appointment of John Phillips as Senior Strategic Advisor. With nearly three decades of experience in the financial services industry, Mr. Phillips brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role.

"We're thrilled to welcome John Phillips to the FusionIQ team," said Mark Healy, CEO at FusionIQ. "John's deep sector knowledge, industry relationships, and strategic insights will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our platform and help our clients become digital wealth leaders. We look forward to working closely with John to deliver unparalleled value for our partners and clients."

Prior to joining FusionIQ, Mr. Phillips served as Executive Vice President and Head of Platform Sales for Fidelity Institutional, a division of Fidelity Investments. In this capacity, he played a pivotal role in driving growth and strategic sales efforts for Fidelity's clearing, custody, and wealth management services. His extensive background also includes serving as Chief Operating Officer for Gomez Advisors, where he managed global expansion initiatives.

"I'm delighted to join the team at FusionIQ," said John Phillips. "I have long admired the company's commitment to innovation and its dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions for financial advisors and their clients. The team at FusionIQ understands the opportunities for a digital platform that can reduce friction and facilitate client and advisor engagement. It's a privilege to be working with a growth-oriented firm and team making an impact on the industry."

FusionIQ's platform FusionIQ One is a comprehensive, all-in-one digital wealth management platform that connects the front, middle, and back offices through a seamless digital workflow. The platform integrates with leading custodians, broker-dealers, and wealthtech providers, expanding its capabilities. By integrating additional tools through its API Integration Suite and partnering with top firms, FusionIQ One delivers a user experience that is unmatched.

At FusionIQ, Mr. Phillips will focus on consulting with registered investment advisors (RIAs), family offices, and broker-dealers to drive growth, efficiency, and transformation strategies. He will play a key role in expanding FusionIQ's Digital Marketplace, finTAMP, and Self-Directed Investing modules as the company aims to become the leading all-in-one cloud-native wealth management platform.

John Phillips' appointment is effective immediately, and he will begin his new role next week.

FusionIQ makes it easy for financial advisors and institutions to be digital wealth leaders. The intuitive, all-in-one FusionIQ One platform has four easy to implement modules – Hybrid Digital Advice, Self-Directed Investing, Digital Marketplace, and finTAMP – making digital transformation hassle free. FusionIQ One's simple, pay as you grow approach, makes it easy for credit unions, banks, RIAs, independent broker dealers and asset managers to scale, delivering the digital experience clients and advisors want and the workflows and process automations they need for organic growth. With white label integrations complete in as little as six weeks, it's easy to see why FusionIQ One's integrated multi-custodian platform is quickly becoming the digital solution of choice for advisors and institutions. To learn more, please visit: https://fusioniq.io

