FusionIQ Launches finTAMP Ecosystem to Address Market Demand for Next-Generation Wealth Management Offering

Digital Wealth Platform Provider's finTAMP Delivers Best-in-Class Network For Wealth Managers, Investors In Search of Highly Customized Solutions

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FusionIQ – the first-of-its-kind digital investing platform empowering financial advisors to deliver a personalized, end-to-end investment experience to their clients at scale – today announced the rollout of its new Turnkey Asset Management Platform (TAMP). FusionIQ's finTAMP provides wealth managers unique access to investment options including fixed income and alternatives all within a digital workflow, unlike traditional TAMP providers.

In contrast to robo-advisory platforms with limited flexibility, FusionIQ's finTAMP offers a wide range of investment models that provide advisors, investors, and clients a unique opportunity to interact and select from a vast array of vetted, digitally distributed, institutional quality model portfolios and strategies. finTAMP allows financial advisors, including professionals at top independent broker-dealers, to combine their expertise with robust technology and support to deliver highly customized solutions to their clients. The platform represents one integrated digital workflow that eliminates the need for firms to rationalize multiple legacy platforms.

FusionIQ Chief Executive Officer Mark C. Healy said, "As demand grows for a cutting-edge TAMP offering across Independent broker-dealers, banks, credit unions, RIA firms and other wealth management businesses, FusionIQ is unveiling a new engine of growth for advisors that allows them to spend more hours on holistic financial planning. We are pleased to offer our dynamically priced finTAMP, a remarkable platform that enables the best of human-powered advice with digitally driven innovations."

White-Label, Customizable Solution for Wealth Management

FusionIQ's finTAMP SaaS, like other offerings from the firm, utilizing DriveWealth's API-based digital investing technology suite, provides highly differentiated enterprise-grade digital wealth solutions. The white-labeled, customizable solution supports wealth institutions of all types with their own brand-building efforts. finTAMP makes possible the delivery of a seamless wealth experience with the following features:

Frictionless Digital Account Opening. FusionIQ's finTAMP ensures a smooth, client-friendly account opening process. The firm's platform also meets rising industry demand for immediate onboarding with minimal client effort, thereby significantly boosting adoption rates and a firm's digital footprint.

Fully Digital Workflow On One Digital Platform. finTAMP generates investment proposals, automates and streamlines compliance obligations, and customizes a client's investment universe with progressive search capabilities. It also streamlines the digitization of traditionally tedious TAMP procedures, with digitization of traditionally disparate technology lowering the cost barrier for all.

IQ Portal. finTAMP's IQ Portal is an advisor portal that provides a home base for advisors, where they can manage their book, client accounts and build proposals. IQ Portal empowers portfolio managers to maximize return for a given level of risk.

Digital Model Marketplace of Investment Options. Wealth institutions adapting to an increasingly digital environment will be able to obtain unique access to different model managers. Fully customized ETF models, mutual fund portfolios, or equity-based portfolios reflective of conservative, moderate and aggressive strategies also are available at the best value.

Templated Team and Investment Strategy Sections. FusionIQ's finTAMP includes pre-built rows of elements firms can use to insert their own custom content. The finTAMP takes a firm's content and drops them in sections to build professional pages that saves time. Templated sections allow for customization and firm branding to begin on the platform from Day One.

FusionIQ Chief Technology Officer John Kimbro, concluded, "Advisors are seeking technology that keep their businesses running at the pace of current digital developments, while allowing them to spend more time building relationships with clients and less time managing their portfolios. Financial professionals are deeply aware the adoption rates for innovative technologies are accelerating and that new, tech-savvy clients are demanding more investment options available on sophisticated platforms. FusionIQ's finTAMP will meet industry demand for a next-level TAMP offering that combines the disparate technology of a traditional TAMP while connecting advisors to custodians. It will guarantee advisors, and the clients they serve, stay ahead of the curve."

About FusionIQ

FusionIQ is a preeminent software-as-a-service (SaaS) organization, which offers an ecommerce workstation to empower banks, credit unions, RIAs, broker dealers, and wealth managers of all sizes with everything they need to create a revolutionary digital wealth investing experience for their end retail customers. Through either a white label instance with a headless API infrastructure or a completely customized solution, FusionIQ provides financial services firms with unique enterprise-grade functionality that combines business, technology, and compliance logic in every deployment. Some of the largest global financial services brands partner with FusionIQ as their trusted, innovative, and engaging digital wealth platform solution. For more information, please visit www.fusioniq.io.

