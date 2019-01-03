Fusion's Aggressive Expansion of its Installed Base of Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Acknowledged by Frost & Sullivan

"Fusion's advanced platform enables it to manage the end-to-end customer experience of its vast installed base by leveraging an integrated cloud services portfolio. This integrated platform approach resonates strongly with businesses looking for a trusted partner to help them move multiple solutions to the cloud," said Elka Popova, Vice President. "Fusion's innovation is backed by a strong M&A strategy aimed at gaining scale, as well as a wider service and technology portfolio. Starting with only 40 employees and $2 million in cloud service revenue in 2011, it now has more than 1,100 employees and is approaching $575 million in total annual revenue."

Over the last six years, Fusion has successfully closed 10 acquisitions to position itself as a cloud, connectivity, and communications services powerhouse for businesses looking for a one-stop shop to deliver everything a company needs to benefit from the cloud.

The large-scale migration of business workloads to the cloud is accelerating multi-services sales, which helps Fusion support a more diverse customer base. Notably, the company has developed its own strategically positioned and fully integrated proprietary cloud communications and contact center platform which enables cost efficiencies, greater flexibility and increased speed-to-market to innovate in response to market trends. Fusion's advanced IP enables the company to customize and rapidly deploy highly specialized customer solutions to meet the rigorous requirements of key verticals and large enterprises.

"Fusions' diversified cloud and connectivity services portfolio, consisting of hosted IP telephony, UCaaS, connectivity, end-user devices as well as switches, routers and other required network elements, simplifies the purchase process and facilitates budgeting," noted Popova. "With 28 points of presence (POPs) and multiple data centers throughout the US and Canada, and a strong focus on redundancy and quality of service (QoS), Fusion delivers a high-quality of experience (QoE) to its business customers."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan bestows this award upon the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. It recognizes the superiority of the product/service as well as the overall customer, purchase, ownership, and service experience offered, which has resulted in the recipient company seeing above-market growth and greater share of wallet. The award lauds the growth, diversification, and sustainability strategies of the company.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Fusion

Fusion, a leading provider of integrated cloud solutions to small, medium and large businesses, is the industry's Single Source for the Cloud®. Fusion's advanced, proprietary cloud service platform enables the integration of leading edge solutions in the cloud, including cloud communications, contact center, cloud connectivity and cloud computing. Fusion's innovative, yet proven cloud solutions lower our customers' cost of ownership, and deliver new levels of security, flexibility, scalability and speed of deployment. For more information, please visit www.fusionconnect.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion .

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

