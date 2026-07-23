FUTU Shareholder Alert: Futu Holdings Limited Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact SueWallSt

Deadline Alert: August 25, 2026 Is the Last Day to Seek Lead Plaintiff Appointment in the Futu Holdings Securities Class Action Alleging RMB 1.85 Billion in Concealed Regulatory Penalties

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IMPORTANT DATE: August 25, 2026. Investors who purchased Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) securities between May 24, 2023 and May 27, 2026 and wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by this date. Submit your information now or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

FUTU shares lost $34.10 per share on May 22, 2026, a 27.5% single-day decline, after the CSRC proposed penalties totaling approximately RMB 1.85 billion (USD 271 million) for allegedly operating unlicensed cross-border securities businesses in mainland China. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 25, 2026.

What Is a Lead Plaintiff?

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"), the court appoints a lead plaintiff to represent the interests of all class members in a securities class action. In the Futu Holdings case, lead plaintiff applicants must demonstrate losses from purchases of FUTU securities between May 24, 2023 and May 27, 2026. The court generally selects the applicant with the largest financial interest in the relief sought who is otherwise typical and adequate.

Lead Plaintiff Facts

Lead plaintiffs are not required to pay any fees or costs upfront; securities class actions are prosecuted on a contingency basis

The lead plaintiff selects and retains counsel to represent the class, subject to court approval

You do not need to be the investor with the single largest loss; courts consider the overall financial interest across all transactions during the class period

Serving as lead plaintiff does not require court appearances or depositions in most cases

Institutional investors, including pension funds and asset managers, frequently serve as lead plaintiffs in PSLRA actions

If multiple motions are filed, the court consolidates them and evaluates competing applicants based on statutory criteria

Absent Class Member Rights

Investors who do not seek lead plaintiff appointment by August 25, 2026 are not excluded from the case. Absent class members retain the right to participate in any recovery obtained on behalf of the class without taking any action before the deadline. The deadline applies only to those who wish to serve in the lead plaintiff role and direct the litigation.

About the Futu Holdings Class Action

A securities class action has been filed alleging that Futu Holdings and certain officers made materially false and misleading statements during the class period. The action contends that the Company conducted cross-border securities, public fund sales, and futures business in mainland China without requisite CSRC licenses, exposing investors to undisclosed regulatory risk that materialized in May 2026 as a proposed RMB 1.85 billion penalty.

"The lead plaintiff process is designed to ensure the class is represented by shareholders with substantial interests. Investors with losses in Futu Holdings should understand that the August 25 deadline applies specifically to those seeking to direct the course of this litigation on behalf of all affected shareholders." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you might qualify to recover losses or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the FUTU Lawsuit

Q: What is the FUTU lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is August 25, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact Levi & Korsinsky before August 25, 2026 to evaluate.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What court was the FUTU class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com