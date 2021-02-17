Future FinTech and Xi'an Jiaotong University have worked together to establish Blockchain Finance Research Institute

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Future FinTech Group Inc.(NASDAQ: FTFT, "Future Fintech", "FTFT" or "Company"), a leading blockchain based e-commerce company and a financial technology service provider, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Future Commercial Group Co., Ltd., has cooperated with the School of Economics Finance of Xi'an Jiaotong University to establish a blockchain finance research institute.

Future Fintech and the School of Economics and Finance of Xi'an Jiaotong University will cooperate to jointly establish the Blockchain Finance Institute, which will carry out research and cooperation on blockchain technology in the financial industry. At the same time, the Blockchain Finance Institute will set up a foundation for establishing school-enterprise cooperation post-doctoral mobile stations for the next step. The two parties will focus on the research of blockchain technology in banking, insurance, securities, futures, supply chain finance, digital payment etc. FTFT will provide funds for scientific research, while Xi'an Jiaotong University will provide scientific and engineering research personnel. Relevant research results will be shared by both parties.

According to Mr. Shanchun Huang, the CEO of FTFT, "Xi'an Jiaotong University is a comprehensive national key university with a history of 125 years. Its leading scientific research is outstanding in China, especially in mathematics, finance and computing. The cooperation with Xi'an Jiaotong University indicates that our company has taken the application research of blockchain technology to a new level. The development of our company's blockchain technology has been on the right track gradually. Blockchain technology can solve the problem of customer fund security in the financial field. It can improve the speed and efficiency of banking, remittance and settlement, as well as the prevention of systematic risk from malicious short-selling in securities transactions. It can solve the problems which cannot be solved by traditional technologies. Our company will work with Xi'an Jiaotong University to explore more applications in the financial blockchain field, and to further promote the company's research and development to the world's leading level."

Professor Fuyou Li, the director of the Institute of Financial System and Economic Policy, PhD supervisor of Xi'an Jiaotong University, said that "As the independent director of the FTFT, I am very happy to build a bridge for the cooperation between the two parties. I believe the blockchain finance research institute will be an open platform. The two parties will actively carry out experiments of blockchain-related applications. Meanwhile, we will jointly build laboratories in the subdivisional fields of blockchain technology so that it can better serve economic development and benefit mankind."

Professor Zao Sun, the doctoral supervisor and dean of the School of Economics and Finance of Xi'an Jiaotong University highly agrees with this collaboration and believes that the cooperation between the school and enterprise is great. This will realize the combination of theory and practice by "going out and coming in". It can provide a full play to their respective advantages, offer opportunities and platforms for the development of both parties, and achieve a win-win situation.

About Future FinTech Group Inc.

Future FinTech Group Inc. ("Future FinTech", "FTFT" or the "Company") is a leading blockchain e-commerce company and a service provider for financial technology incorporated in Florida. The Company's operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall ("CCM"), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects. The Company is also engaged in the development of blockchain based e-Commerce technology as well as financial technology. For more information, please visit http://www.ftftex.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our other reports and filings with SEC. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

SOURCE:

Future FinTech Group Inc.

SOURCE Future FinTech Group Inc.