Future FinTech Group Inc. Announces Reverse Stock Split with Marketplace Effective Date on January 20, 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Future FinTech Group Inc. (Nasdaq: FTFT) (the "Company") today announced that it will implement a reverse stock split of its common stock at a ratio of four (4) to one (1). The Company's common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market at that time under the same ticker symbol, FTFT, effective at the open of business on January 20, 2026.

The par value of the Company's common stock will not change and will remain at $0.001 per share. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse stock split, and any fractional entitlements will be rounded up to the nearest whole share. The CUSIP number for the post-split common stock shares will be 36117V402.

About Future Fintech Group Inc.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) is a comprehensive financial and digital technology service provider. The Company, through its subsidiaries, conducts brokerage and investment banking services in Hong Kong, and engages in supply chain trading and finance businesses in China and efficient digital financial services. For more information, please visit www.ftft.com.

