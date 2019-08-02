Future FinTech Announces adoption of QRO anti-counterfeit code on the Chain Cloud Mall Platform

XI'AN, China, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) ("Future FinTech", "FTFT" or "the Company"), a financial technology company and integrated producer of fruit-related products, today announced the adoption of QRO anti-counterfeit code on its global shared shopping platform - Chain Cloud Mall (CCM).

QRO code is a blockchain-powered unalterable Quick Response One (QRO) anti-counterfeit code issued by the manufacturer, which enables CCM to record every event or transaction on a distributed ledger and make the whole process traceable. The QRO code can ensure the authenticity of products and directly link manufacturers with their targeted customers as a way of precision marketing. CCM's QRO plan provides one-stop blockchain service for manufacturers to issue their QRO codes. With the adoption of QRO code, manufacturers can conveniently review the trading volume with a real-time sales report and their production data. CCM also provide blockchain credits to the customers checking QRO anti-counterfeit code with the manufacturers for the products they purchase. The public, transparent and tamper-resistant characteristics of blockchaincredits can strengthen communications and contacts between consumers and manufacturers. Consumers can not only gain blockchain credits from buying products on CCM, but also from participating the promoting and other activities of the platform, such as using this new QRO code.

"The adoption of QRO anti-counterfeit code is an important step to distinguish Chain Cloud Mall from other shopping platforms. With the QRO code, manufacturers can easily and directly build trust with consumers. We believe the anti-counterfeit effort will attract more users and manufacturers to the CCM platform," said Mr. YongkeXue, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Future FinTech.

About Future FinTech Group Inc.

Future FinTech Group Inc. ("Future FinTech", "FTFT" or the "Company") is incorporated in Florida and engages in fruit juice and financial technology businesses. The Company engages in the research and development of digital asset systems based on blockchain technology and also operates an incubator for application projects using blockchain technology. The Company and its subsidiaries are developing blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies for a variety of B2B and B2C real-life applications including a variety of financial businesses and the distribution, marketing and sale of consumer products. FTFT is also developing an operational online shopping mall platform utilizing blockchain technology and the shared economy. For more information, please visit http://www.ftft.top/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks, and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and our other reports and filings with SEC. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

IR Contact:

Dragon Gate Investment Partners LLC

Tel: +1(646)-801-2803

Email: ftft@dgipl.com

SOURCE Future FinTech Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ftft.top/

