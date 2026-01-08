Future FinTech Signs Framework Agreement to Acquire TransGen SC Tech Limited Expanding into the Biomedical R&D Sector

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Future FinTech a leading comprehensive financial and digital technology service provider, announced today that on January 7, 2026, its wholly-owned subsidiary, Future FinTech (Hong Kong) Limited ("FTFT HK"), signed a Framework Agreement (the "Agreement"), that outlines preliminary terms for its acquisition of 100% of the shares of TransGen SC Tech Limited ("TransGen").

Pursuant to the Agreement, the acquisition is expected to be completed within 90 calendar days subject to due diligence and a financial audit of TransGen. A formal acquisition agreement will be executed upon a satisfactory outcome, after which both parties will sign a definitive agreement.

TransGen has established a solid foundation in biofactor R&D, which entails processes that leverage naturally occurring compounds that support normal physiological functioning and that have health-promoting effects on disease prevention and overall wellness. TransGen's primary focus is on the high-value therapeutic areas of developing treatments for diabetes and Alzheimer's disease.

TransGen also conducts advanced research on the enrichment and functional properties of microalgal extracellular vesicles – naturally secreted nanoparticles from microalgae. These serve as next-generation nanocarriers for targeted drug delivery and diagnostics by harnessing their natural ability to transfer beneficial biological molecules. TransGen holds 26 invention patents and utility model patents. This includes numerous certifications and designations, including:

Level 2 Biosafety Laboratory Certification, which refers to standards and protocols for laboratories involved in moderate risk infectious agents, which is regulated by China's high-level National Health Commission.

Human Umbilical Cord Mesenchymal Stem Cells Qualification Certificate, that ensures the quality and safety of pharmaceuticals and biological products, issued by China's National Institutes for Food and Drug Control.

TransGen has also played an instrumental role in the formulation of the group standard "Specification for Isolation and Preparation of Adipose-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells" and the local standard "Standards and Management Specifications for Human Mesenchymal Stem Cell Banks", underscoring its strong technological capabilities and recognized leadership within the industry.

Gai Wei, Director of TransGen, said, "TransGen focuses on technology R&D and industrialization in the biomedical field, possesses core technologies and compliance qualifications in areas such as biofactor therapy and microalgal extracellular vesicle research, and is committed to improving human health and well-being through biological innovation technologies. The signing of this agreement with Future Fintech marks a pivotal step for TransGen to partner with a globally resourced company to advance its international expansion strategy."

Hu Li, CEO of FTFT, stated, "The signing of this agreement represents our strategic plan to diversify into the biomedical sector since TransGen is poised for high growth and is well positioned in a large market driven by an aging population and rising healthcare spending. Further, our fintech capabilities in risk modeling, securitization and capital markets can be used to structure innovative funding vehicles for medical-device initiatives, turning biomedical R&D into investable products. We also see synergies for FTFT since secure identity, payments, and data sharing are critical in both finance and healthcare. This acquisition will help to promote the industrialization of TransGen technologies while delivering diversified long-term value for our shareholders."

About Future Fintech Group Inc.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) is a comprehensive financial and digital technology service provider. The Company, through its subsidiaries, conducts brokerage and investment banking services in Hong Kong, and engages in supply chain trading and finance businesses in China and efficient digital financial services. For more information, please visit www.ftft.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

