Future Growth Potential of Data Centers in India Due to Rise in Hyperscale Demand

Indian data center colocation services is one of the fastest growing markets in the world largely driven by demand for colocation services from hyperscale cloud segment, OTT players, and content providers. The demand for hyperscale data center capacity has been growing at a good pace in India for the last couple of years.

This research service provides an analysis of the Indian data center colocation services market, covering market trends, strategic imperatives, recent developments, market drivers and restraints, market size and revenue forecast (for a time period of 2020 to 2025), compound annual growth rate, market share (by raised floor space and industry vertical demand split), competitive landscape, key participants, and growth opportunities.

The growth is attributed to multiple factors, such as enterprises moving their IT infrastructure to the public cloud, high consumer demand for app-based/OTT services running on the cloud, and rapid increase in internet data consumption. In addition, the government's mandate on data localization is encouraging the public cloud providers and big tech companies to host their data in the data centers situated within India. Hence, it is also contributing toward the demand for hyperscale data center colocation.

While hyperscale demand is expected to drive majority of data center colocation growth in the coming years, enterprise/retail demand from BFSI and IT verticals will drive a sustained contribution to the growth of data center colocation market in India. Enterprises are shifting from their captive establishment to colocation data centers to reduce capital expenditure, achieve higher operational efficiencies, and leverage state-of-the-art infrastructures of colocation facilities. The outbreak of COVID-19 has further strengthened enterprise movement from captive data centers to colocation facilities to ensure business continuity.

Competitive intensity in India is increasing rapidly with the entry of new domestic participants, such as Yotta Infrastructure and Adani Group, and global firms, such as Equinix and Colt, leading to emphasis on service differentiation. Increasing complexity in data center operations and high cost of real estate and power are the two major restraints for colocation service providers, and also act as key barriers for new entrants.

Key companies covered are:

ST Telemedia India

NTT Netmagic

Nxtradata

CtrlS

Sify Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Indian Data Center Colocation Services Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Indian Data Center Colocation Services Market

Data Center Colocation Services Market Scope of Analysis

Indian Data Center Colocation Market Ecosystem

Key Growth Metrics for Indian Data Center Colocation Services Market

3. Indian Data Center Colocation Services Market - Revenue Forecast, 2020-2025

South Colocation Services Market

Forecast Assumptions - Indian Data Center Colocation Services Market

Revenue Forecast - Indian Data Center Colocation Services Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Indian Data Center Colocation Services Market

4. Market Trends

Trend 1 - Balanced Growth in Supply and Demand Capacity is Keeping DC Utilization Between 80%-85% in India

Trend 2 - Enterprises Shifting from On-premises Infrastructure to Colocation Facilities for Business Continuity and Efficiency

Trend 3 - Government in India Pushing for Data Center Growth Through Data Localization Norms and Incentive-based Policies

Pushing for Data Center Growth Through Data Localization Norms and Incentive-based Policies Other Major Market Trends in the Indian Colocation Market

5. Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape and Supply-side Analysis

6. Demand Analysis by Vertical Segments

7. Growth Drivers and Restraints - Indian Colocation Market

Growth Drivers for Data Center Colocation Services Market

Growth Drivers Analysis for Data Center Colocation Services Market

Growth Restraints for Data Center Colocation Services Market

Growth Restraints Analysis for Data Center Colocation Services Market

8. Location Analysis

Key Colocation Data Center Locations in India

Indian Data Center Colocation Market - Location Analysis

9. Recent Developments and Highlights

10. Growth Opportunity Universe - Data Center Colocation Services Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Rapid Rise in Colocation Demand from Hyperscalers/OTT Companies Offers a Huge Growth Potential for Colocation Business

Growth Opportunity 2: The Shift of Enterprises from Captive to Colocation Model will Augment the Retail Colocation Demand

Growth Opportunity 3: Emergence of IoT, 5G, and Edge Computing will Create Opportunities for Edge Data Centers

