Future Motion, creators of Onewheel, launch Antic -- a new bike brand debuting a reimagined 1970s mini bike that can balance riders in a wheelie.

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Motion, makers of the iconic Onewheel, today announced Antic , a new bike brand dedicated to building unbelievably fun two-wheelers for adults and kids. Antic's debut product is a modern remix of the classic 1970s mini bike, powered by Onewheel technology and featuring a groundbreaking self-balancing Onewheel Mode that lets riders lock into assisted wheelies. Designed to bring back the pure joy of ripping around the neighborhood, Antic blends retro character with future-tech performance to create a ride unlike anything available today. Watch the release video here .

The new Antic Bike

"Our mission with Antic is simple," said Kyle Doerksen, Founder & CEO of Future Motion. "We want to build machines that make you feel like a kid again. This bike captures that spark — the freedom, the mischief, the sense of adventure — with a layer of futuristic magic that I'm proud our team could engineer."

Built with the durability and digital intelligence that have made Onewheel products beloved worldwide, the Antic mini bike uses Onewheel hub motors, batteries, and tires to deliver torque-rich acceleration, intuitive handling, and surprising range. A hydraulic front suspension smooths bumps, while single-lever front hydraulic and rear regenerative braking provide confident, low-maintenance stopping. Antic features a twist throttle for moped-style riding and leverages Onewheel's signature self-balancing tech to deliver Onewheel Mode, enabling riders of all experience levels to lock into assisted wheelies.

Early riders describe Onewheel Mode as a surreal, smile-inducing experience that transforms wheelies into something playful and accessible. "It's the kind of feature you try once and immediately want to show everyone you know," said Jack Mudd, Head of Marketing at Future Motion. "I haven't seen reactions like this since the early days of Onewheel."

Antic comes in three models: the base model gets 12–28 miles of range and has special launch pricing of $2,100 now through Dec 1st; the Long Range model gets 24–50 miles and costs $2,700; and the Long Range+ model offers the same extended range with upgraded Performance Treaded tires for enhanced handling at $2,900. All models come with an iOS and Android app to customize the ride experience.

"Everything from the frame to the pegs has been designed in-house in our R&D lab," said Doerksen. Uniquely among two-wheeler brands Antic Bikes are designed and assembled here in the USA. The company's factory is the largest manufacturer of light electric vehicles in the United States.

All models, along with a full lineup of accessories, are available at anticbikes.com and begin shipping in January.

Future Motion, Inc. is a pioneer in personal mobility, committed to redefining the future of board sports and micromobility for over a decade. Its flagship product, Onewheel , is a self-balancing single-wheel electric board using sensors and gyroscopes to maintain balance and stability. Antic Bikes , its latest spinoff brand is dedicated to building unbelievably fun two-wheelers for adults and kids. Future Motion holds over 110 patents for its technology and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California. It proudly designs and manufactures its products in the United States. Learn about Onewheel and shop products at Onewheel.com , and Antic Bikes at Anticbikes.com .

