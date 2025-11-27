ONEWHEEL'S BLACK FRIDAY SALE OFFERS DEEPEST DISCOUNTS OF ALL-TIME

Lowest prices ever on Onewheel, including unprecedented $700 for Onewheel Pint, $500 savings on S-Series Rally Edition and best deals on XR Classic and GT

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Motion , maker of the popular Onewheel electric boards and Antic Bikes, today announced its lowest pricing ever on products and accessories during its Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale. Sale begins Thursday, November 27 at 11am PT and ends December 1st. This is the company's only discount of the year.

XR Classic, on sale for the first time ever

The limited-time sale pricing includes the lowest price ever on any Onewheel product with Onewheel Pint available for $700. It is also the first time Onewheel's current flagship boards are available on sale including the Rally XL at $350 off, XR Classic discounted $250 off and the trail slaying S-Series and S-Series Rally Edition $500 off. Sale quantities are limited.

The recently released and much anticipated Antic Bike is available with $400 in savings at anticbikes.com

"There has never been a better time to get in on the Onewheel experience," says Founder and CEO, Kyle Doerksen. "The boards in our current lineup are incredible for beginners and pro riders alike and there are significant savings on all of them. This is an opportunity to get the latest hardware, and everything you need to get riding and save a couple hundred bucks in the process."

In addition to significant discounts on every Onewheel model, additional savings up to $705 are available across the product line through bundle offers. Bundles include key accessories for each model of Onewheel and can include Fenders, Rail Guards, and Hyperchargers.

All Onewheel accessories and apparel are 25% off during the sale period including additional 40% off door crasher deals. All orders over $100 in the lower 48 states include free shipping.

"If you're looking to make someone's year, there's not a gift out there that will bring more joy than a Onewheel," says Chief Evangelist, Jack Mudd. "To be able to get one of the new boards in the lineup and save hundreds of dollars is a win win."

Shoppers have the ability to build out their dream board, bundle accessories, and save at www.onewheel.com/customize . This allows shoppers to build their ultimate board by outfitting it with a host of accessory options and color choices. Fenders, Bumpers, Rail Guards, and Handles come in a variety of different colors that can be curated to create unique looks and bundled for deeper savings. All accessories are 25% during the sale.

Future Motion products are available at onewheel.com and anticbikes.com , and at select dealers, across the U.S. The Onewheel Black Friday Sale begins Thursday, November 27th at 11am PT and ends December 1st or while supplies last.

About Future Motion, Inc.

Founded in 2013, Future Motion is committed to designing and developing inspiring vehicles that include both elegant form and unprecedented function. Future Motion's products include Onewheel and Antic Bikes. and exemplify its dedication to crafting products that bridge recreation and transportation. Future Motion designs not only the Onewheel and Antic Bike product lines but also all the subsystems that power it, including custom brushless motors, power electronics, and battery modules. The company, which provides riders with flow state experiences, is perfectly situated in Santa Cruz where the mountains meet the sea. Its products are protected by over 110 issued patents in the U.S. and worldwide.

