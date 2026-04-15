Future Nutra Innovation Summit Debuts as Natural Products' First Innovation-Only Conference

HOUSTON, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future Nutra Foundation (FNF), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to advancing quality, transparency, education, and innovation in nutraceutical ingredients, today announced the inaugural Future Nutra Innovation Summit (FNIS), a new kind of gathering built exclusively for the ideas, people, and partnerships shaping what comes next in natural products.

Taking place on the 9th through the 11th of September, 2026, at Margaritaville Lake Conroe Resort near Houston, FNIS is designed as an innovation-first summit and retreat for brands, ingredient suppliers, contract manufacturers, retailers, investors, and technical leaders working across supplements, functional foods, and nutrition.

Produced by a registered nonprofit, FNIS offers organizations a chance to support a mission-driven platform focused on education, collaboration, transparency, and industry progress. Certain financial participation in the event, including eligible sponsorship and support, may be tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.

An Innovators' Summit for the Future of Nutrition

FNIS, produced by the Future Nutra Foundation as a nonprofit convening platform, exists to advance public‑benefit outcomes across nutrition, dietary supplements, and functional foods through education, collaboration, transparency, and applied research. Unlike traditional, sales‑driven trade shows, FNIS is structured first and foremost as an educational and standards‑advancing forum where participation in programming is curated based on relevance, expertise, and alignment with the Foundation's mission; not on sponsorship spend. The summit aims to create a neutral space where the best ideas, science, and practices can rise to the top.

"The Future Nutra Innovation Summit is the first event of its kind designed to live at that frontier of innovation while still feeling like a retreat you actually want to attend: serious content, real collaboration, and a genuinely fun, playful environment where the best ideas can surface and stick."



— Joey Savage, President, Future Nutra Foundation

The Only Innovation‑First Conference for Natural Products

FNIS is the only event in the natural products ecosystem built entirely around innovation: from front‑end brand strategy to back‑end research, manufacturing, and sustainability. Over three days, attendees will engage with seven educational tracks spanning: sales and marketing, R&D and formulation, regulatory and quality, manufacturing and scale‑up, sustainability and regenerative sourcing, emerging technologies, and consumer experience and product design. With three trade show floors, networking events, and hands‑on sessions, FNIS is designed to function as an "educational nexus" where ingredient suppliers, contract manufacturers, established and startup brands, and sophisticated consumers can cross‑pollinate ideas and build what's next.

Curated Content, Real Collaboration

FNIS programming, including keynotes, panels, workshops, and working groups, is selected based on content merit and industry relevance rather than overt product pitches. Commercial presentations and hard‑sell talks are explicitly not permitted within educational programming, helping keep the focus on innovation across all aspects of the supplement industry.

"One of the biggest gaps in our industry has been a true innovation‑first gathering that brings developers together across brands, ingredients, and manufacturing...not just to talk about the future, but to actually create it and work collaboratively to build solutions for quality efficacious products."



— Matt Harrier, Executive Director, Future Nutra Foundation

A cornerstone of FNF's mission, and a key topic area at FNIS, is the Foundation's commitment to rigorous, independent supplement testing and open data access.

"At Future Nutra Foundation, our goal is to ensure free and open access to lab testing data for supplement products, so that consumers can make genuinely informed decisions. For too long, there has been no truly trustworthy place for consumers to turn. Existing testing services are for-profit companies whose financial incentives are structurally misaligned with the consumer's best interest. They make money off the brands they evaluate and off the consumers they serve. That's precisely why we built Future Nutra as a nonprofit. We apply the same scientific rigor to our testing process that we demand of the products we evaluate, including sending samples to multiple independent laboratories in the same testing round to properly account for measurement variability. Consumers deserve better, and we intend to deliver it."



— Paul Eftang, Science Director, Future Nutra Foundation

An Immersive Setting Designed for Serendipity

Hosted at Margaritaville Lake Conroe Resort, approximately 45 minutes from George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), the summit leverages a playful, resort‑style setting to encourage authentic connection and collaboration. The property features three pools, two hot tubs, a lazy river, multiple restaurants and bars, a golf course, pickleball and mini‑golf, and optional activities such as yacht events and themed networking experiences that extend conversations beyond the ballroom. Each conference day is intentionally structured to end a bit early to make room for spontaneous networking, small‑group gatherings, and relationship‑building that can't happen on a conventional show floor.

Opportunities to Attend, Sponsor, Exhibit, and Speak

FNIS offers multiple ways for organizations to engage- whether they want to learn, showcase, or lead.

Attendees: General admission provides full access to educational tracks, keynotes, and trade show floors.

General admission provides full access to educational tracks, keynotes, and trade show floors. Exhibitors: Booth‑only options include 10x10, 10x20, and 20x20 spaces, giving innovators a focused platform to connect with qualified buyers and partners.

Booth‑only options include 10x10, 10x20, and 20x20 spaces, giving innovators a focused platform to connect with qualified buyers and partners. Sponsors: Tiered nonprofit sponsorship levels offer a mix of visibility, speaking opportunities, booth presence, and curated networking engagements, with all financial participation structured as charitable contributions that support the Foundation's mission‑aligned work.

Tiered nonprofit sponsorship levels offer a mix of visibility, speaking opportunities, booth presence, and curated networking engagements, with all financial participation structured as charitable contributions that support the Foundation's mission‑aligned work. Speakers: Industry leaders can apply for 30‑minute talks, educational sessions, and intimate hosted lunches designed to foster high‑value dialogue and lead generation without traditional "pay‑to‑pitch" dynamics.

Support associated with FNIS helps fund the Future Nutra Foundation's broader mission, including educational programming, testing initiatives, research collaborations, and public-interest work intended to advance standards and transparency in the industry. Certain contributions connected to the event, including eligible sponsorship and support, may be tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law. Any goods or services provided will be appropriately disclosed in accordance with nonprofit requirements.

To Participate

Prospective attendees, sponsors, exhibitors, and speakers are invited to secure their place at FNIS and help shape a more innovative, transparent, and impact-driven future for nutrition and natural products. For more information on registration, sponsorship packages, booth availability, and programming, visit futurenutra.org/FNIS or contact [email protected].

Media Contact:

Joey Savage

President, Future Nutra Foundation

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (512) 487-0386

Website: futurenutra.org

SOURCE Future Nutra Foundation