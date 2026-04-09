The Future Nutra Foundation Launches New Nonprofit Initiative to Elevate Supplement Quality, Releases First Electrolyte Product Test Results

HOUSTON, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Future Nutra Foundation (FNF) today announced the formal launch of a new independent, science‑driven 501(c)(3) nonprofit created to strengthen the natural products industry by releasing free, publicly accessible testing of dietary supplements against their label claims. The organization's first completed testing category is electrolyte products, with results now available to brands, retailers, healthcare practitioners, and consumers.

A Nonprofit Built to Support the Industry

The Future Nutra Foundation is dedicated to improving public health and safety by providing independent, off‑the‑shelf product testing, educational outreach, and scientific research on nutraceutical ingredients. As a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with a robust Scientific Advisory Board, FNF operates without a paywall, ensuring that test results and educational materials are freely accessible in service of industry transparency, education and consumer protection. Rather than positioning itself as an adversary to brands, the Foundation's mission is to be a positive force for the natural products sector, working collaboratively to raise quality standards, clarify best practices, and build trust.

"The Natural Products Industry is a thriving $250 Billion industry, now eclipsing the OTC category in revenue in the United States. FNF aims to empower consumers with transparent results, advocate for evidence-based industry standards, and collaborate with researchers and policymakers to ensure universal access to safe, effective products."

-Joey Savage, President, Future Nutra Foundation

Electrolyte Category: First Testing Results Released

In its first major initiative, FNF commissioned independent third‑party laboratory testing of leading electrolyte products purchased directly off the shelf to evaluate how closely they match their stated label claims. The results, now published on the Foundation's website, provide an objective, side‑by‑side look at quality and label accuracy, highlighting products that align closely with their labeled sodium, potassium, magnesium, and other key mineral levels, as well as those that diverge. This initial electrolyte report is designed as an educational resource for formulators, QA/QC teams, and retailers to identify where the category is performing well and where improvements in manufacturing controls, specification setting, and label accuracy are needed.

"Our first round of testing, the Electrolyte category, yielded encouraging results. We tested 15 electrolyte brands by independently buying product either through Amazon or directly from the manufacturer to reflect what consumers would receive in the marketplace and then submitting to two independent ISO 17025-accredited laboratories to be tested in triplicate. Samples were not blinded; however, laboratories did not communicate results prior to issuance of final reports, and all data were transmitted directly in formal laboratory documentation. The majority of the brands met label claim, and those out of compliance were contacted for improvement purposes."

-Matt Harrier, Executive Director, Future Nutra Foundation

Free, Transparent Data for Consumers and Professionals

All Future Nutra Foundation test results are posted online at no cost, allowing consumers, healthcare professionals, and industry stakeholders to review detailed findings without subscriptions or pay‑to‑access barriers. The electrolyte report joins the Foundation's broader public transparency work, which includes upcoming category testing of Δ⁹‑THC beverages and Lions Mane Mushroom products, and clearly summarized pass/fail outcomes for label compliance. By keeping data open and independently generated, the Foundation aims to make it easier for responsible brands to differentiate themselves, while giving consumers clearer tools to choose products that meet the quality they expect.

Advancing Best Practices and Future Categories

Beyond testing, Future Nutra Foundation supports the development of evidence‑based best practices in formulation, quality control, and labeling by pairing lab data with educational content and ongoing scientific research. The nonprofit plans to expand its testing program into additional supplement and functional product categories, using each report to spotlight what "good" looks like and to encourage proactive improvement rather than punitive enforcement. To sustain and scale this work, the Foundation welcomes collaboration with brands, retailers, trade associations, and practitioners, as well as tax‑deductible donations from supporters who believe in a more transparent, science‑grounded future for natural products.

Media Contact:

Joey Savage

President

Future Nutra Foundation

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (512) 487-0386

Website: futurenutra.org

SOURCE Future Nutra Foundation