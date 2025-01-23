FUTURE OF HEALTH: CARDONE VENTURES PARTNERS WITH REVIV TO LAUNCH THE WORLD'S FIRST PRECISION NUTRITION SYSTEM IN THE UK

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardone Ventures, the business growth and investment firm led by Brandon Dawson and Grant Cardone, is proud to announce the UK launch of the world's first patented 10X Precision Nutrition System in partnership with REVIV Global, the leader in personalized health and IV therapy. This milestone event marks the first expansion of Cardone Ventures' portfolio company, 10X Health, outside the United States, setting a new global standard for personalized health solutions.

With REVIV's expertise in IV therapy, boasting over 3 million therapies delivered worldwide, and 10X Health's cutting-edge genetic technology, this collaboration introduces a revolutionary way for individuals to optimize their health and well-being through their unique genetic makeup. The UK launch serves as the first step in a strategic international rollout, with plans to expand to other key markets globally.

Revolutionizing Health with Unmatched Genetic Insights

The 10X Precision Genetic Test combines cutting-edge technology with artificial intelligence to analyze up to 20 million genetic variations, delivering unparalleled insights into an individual's biological data with 99.97% accuracy. Developed in Austria by renowned biotechnologist Dr. Daniel Wallerstorfer, PhD, the system represents the pinnacle of precision health science.

The process is simple and non-invasive: customers provide an oral swab sample, which is analyzed at a state-of-the-art laboratory using Micro Array technology to capture 700,000 DNA variations. AI-powered bioinformatics then expands the analysis to 20 million variations, delivering a detailed, actionable report within just six weeks.

The comprehensive 400+ page report provides insights into nutrition, weight management, and lifestyle factors, such as:

Caffeine consumption and absorption

Inflammation and immune system performance

Salt sensitivity and blood pressure

Fat distribution and muscle preservation

And much more.

More information can be found on: https://www.10xpns.com/en/

Transforming Health and Wellness Solutions

With results in hand, customers gain access to personalized health tools, including:

10X Precision Supplements: Custom-formulated, patented micro-bead supplements designed for optimal absorption and bioavailability to improve digestion, immunity, skin health, energy levels, and metabolic function.

10X Precision IV Drip Therapy: The only IV therapy designed using an individual's unique genetic profile, delivering the ultimate in tailored wellness. Clients can book their bespoke IV therapy via a QR code on their report, accessible at any REVIV or 10X Health clinic worldwide.

"This partnership eradicates the guesswork of health fads and trends, replacing them with science-backed, data-driven solutions that uniquely cater to each individual," said Sarah Lomas, CEO of REVIV Global. "With more than a decade of R&D, 3 million IVs delivered, and the integration of cutting-edge genetic science, we're empowering people to take control of their health in a way that's never been possible before. This is the future of health and wellness."

A Global Vision with Local Impact

"This launch represents a monumental step in achieving our mission to revolutionize the health and wellness industry," said Brandon Dawson, CEO of Cardone Ventures and 10X Health. "By combining 10X's precision genetic technology with REVIV's proven expertise in personalized and precision health solutions, we're delivering an unparalleled system that empowers individuals to optimize their health with unmatched accuracy and accessibility."

The UK launch is just the beginning of an ambitious global strategy to bring personalized, precision health solutions to markets around the world.

About Cardone Ventures

Cardone Ventures, co-founded by scaling experts Brandon Dawson (CEO), Natalie Dawson (President), as well as their partner, renowned entrepreneur and equity fund manager Grant Cardone, is a business consultancy and investment management firm that specializes in helping small and medium-sized businesses scale to achieve exponential growth. With a mission to empower business owners with the tools and strategies necessary to increase their sales, optimize their operations, and enhance their team's performance, Cardone Ventures has become a pivotal force in the realm of business development.

Cardone Ventures offers a suite of business services, including business education workshops, consulting services, and business formatting, along with debt and equity investments. The firm's innovative approach is designed to align with the unique vision and goals of each client, ensuring personalized solutions that drive real results.

One of Cardone Ventures' notable early-stage investments is 10X Health, a portfolio company that has emerged as a global leader in precision health solutions. Through strategic guidance and support, Cardone Ventures has helped 10X Health innovate and expand, setting a new standard in the health and wellness industry.

Cardone Ventures' commitment to excellence and proven methodologies have earned it a prestigious reputation in the industry, helping clients not only meet but exceed their ambitious business objectives. As the company continues to expand its reach, it remains dedicated to fostering entrepreneurial success across various sectors, shaping the future of businesses worldwide.

For more information about Cardone Ventures and how its cutting-edge services can transform your business, visit: http://www.CardoneVentures.com

About REVIV Global Ltd

REVIV is a global wellness provider renowned for its pioneering efforts in IV therapy and vitamin injections. Established with the vision to restore vitality and enhance well-being, REVIV has become a leader in preventative healthcare services that are tailored to the demands of modern life. The company's signature IV therapies and booster shots are designed to maximize wellness, hydration, and energy, catering to individuals seeking to rejuvenate their health and boost their immune system.

http://www.revivme.com

Contact: [email protected]

