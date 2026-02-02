Future of Legal Tech 2026 Report Finds AI Adoption in Personal Injury Firms Has Shifted from Experimentation to Execution

Survey of 300+ firms highlights trust, accuracy, and workflow integration as top drivers of legal AI adoption

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LawPro.ai, a leader in AI-driven solutions for personal injury firms, today announced the release of its Future of Legal Tech 2026 report, developed in partnership with Morgan & Morgan. Based on insights from more than 300 personal injury firms nationwide, the report reveals that legal AI adoption has entered a new phase, one defined by operational use, accountability, and trust.

The findings show that while early adoption was driven by experimentation, firms are now prioritizing accuracy, transparency, and seamless workflow integration. AI is increasingly viewed as a core operational capability rather than a novelty.

"The data makes it clear that legal AI has moved beyond experimentation," said Jeremy Schmerling, CEO and Co-founder of LawPro.ai. "Firms are becoming more selective, and trust has emerged as the deciding factor. Accuracy and evidence-backed insights now matter more than new features."

Key Findings from the Future of Legal Tech 2026 Report:

More than 50% of PI firms are already using AI , signaling mainstream adoption

, signaling mainstream adoption 78% expect AI to improve efficiency and productivity , reinforcing its operational value

, reinforcing its operational value Over half spend less than $5,000 annually on AI , indicating early-stage investment with room to scale

, indicating early-stage investment with room to scale Administrative burden remains the top pain point , driving demand for automation

, driving demand for automation Trust and accuracy are critical decision factors, particularly as firms move AI into production workflows

The report also highlights growing concern around AI-generated inaccuracies and unsupported outputs. As adoption accelerates, firms are demanding source-verified insights that can be confidently used in demands, negotiations, and litigation.

"Legal teams cannot afford AI that guesses," said Stephanie Fernandez, Head of Product at LawPro.ai. "The next phase of legal AI will be defined by reliability, transparency, and defensible intelligence. That's why we built our Hallucination Prevention Technology™ (HPT) directly into the framework, to strengthen the accuracy and trustworthiness of AI-generated legal analysis. HPT helps ensure outputs are grounded in verified source documentation before they're presented to users, giving legal teams greater confidence in day-to-day casework."

The Future of Legal Tech 2026 report provides firm leaders and legal technology stakeholders with a clear view of current adoption trends and what to expect over the next 12–18 months. Ready to access the full report? The Future of Legal Tech 2026 can be downloaded here.

About LawPro.ai

LawPro.ai is an AI-powered platform built for personal injury teams, helping firms review records, analyze cases, and prepare demands with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence. LawPro.ai delivers source-verified insights designed for real-world legal workflows.

About Morgan & Morgan

Morgan & Morgan is one of the largest personal injury law firms in the United States, representing individuals in cases involving personal injury, medical malpractice, product liability, and consumer protection.

Media Contact:

Amanda Collette

VP of Marketing, LawPro.ai

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE LawPro.ai Inc.