Future of Software Development 2020 - New Stack Investments and IT Spending

Many technologies operate in parallel as a matter of redundancy. Others operate in parallel to facilitate change management and business transformation from an old version to a new version. It is now often said that the transformation from old stack to new stack for software development will be achieved through cloud-native microservices architecture, agile methodologies, and cross-platform development.

Software architectures are one of the key components in the realm of digital transformation. New Stack and Microservices will play an important role in how new services are created and fulfilled. Enterprises are adopting strategies for a new kind of parallel transformation that includes microservices. The report will also look at emerging new stack models for software development, including elements, such as Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) and DevOps.

In brief, this research service covers the following points:

New Stack - An Overview

Software Development Model - Overview

Microservices Architecture

Use Cases Enabling New Governance Models

New Stack Investments and IT Spending

New Tech Stack Use Cases

Strategic Insights

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Research Methodology Explained

1.4 Key Findings

2.0 New Stack - Overview

2.1 New Tech Stack is becoming Highly Appealing to Enterprises across the Industrial Sectors due to its Flexible and Scaling Nature

2.2 Software Transformation is Driving Digital Native Techniques Adoption

2.3 Key Evolving Trends in Software Development

3.0 Software Development Model - Overview

3.1 Multi-Dimensional Software Development Scaling Model

3.2 Implications of Multi-Dimensional Software Development Scaling Model

3.3 The New Tech Stack Design is Accelerating the Software Development Process

3.4 MEAN Technology Stack is Dominating Software Application Programing

3.5 Front End Technologies Enable Development of Specialized Focus Applications

4.0 Microservices Architecture

4.1 Monolithic V/S Microservices Architecture

4.2 Microservices Allows Full Scalability for Software Applications

4.3 Continuous Delivery Model Ensures Efficient Application Lifecycle Management

5.0 New Stack Investments and IT Spending

5.1 Investments in New Stack to Surpass Old Stack Investments by 2028

5.2 Enterprises are Set to Spend More on Database Systems by 2022

5.3 New Stack Enables Multi Dimension Application Development across Industry Sectors

6.0 Cloud Native Software Development Framework

6.1 Standardized Cloud-based Software Development Model for Efficient Business Transitions

6.2 Software Development Elements Incorporate Continuous Customer Feedback for Faster Deployments

6.3 DevOps Governance Provides a Trusted Production Environment from Design to Production Phase

7.0 New Tech Stack Use Cases

7.1 Large Corporates are Adopting New Stack Microservices Framework for Better End-User Engagement

7.2 Emerging Startups are Leveraging Full Stack Development Techniques for Rapid App Development

8.0 Strategic Insights

8.1 New stack Benefits are Cascading and More Effective for Tackling the Current Software Scaling Issues

9.0 Industry Contacts

9.1 Key Contacts

