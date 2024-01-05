Future of Work in Consumer, Foodservice, and Packaging Thematic Intelligence Report 2023: Positive Growth Prospects up to 2026

This report provides an examination of the Future of Work theme across three sectors, the main components of the theme, and the industry leaders of each.

The future of work theme imagines the evolution of the workplace as it is shaped by the advances and adoption of artificial technology. It further anticipates the evolution of employee working patterns, including the manner in which responsibilities will be carried out.

The future of work theme is expected to experience positive growth prospects up to 2026. As technologies like 5G and IoT increasingly integrate into workplaces, there is a potential risk of job insecurity as automation and digitalization replace manual workers in some roles.

However, there is also an opportunity for manual workers to collaborate with these technologies, improving the work environment and boosting productivity. By embracing and adapting to these technological advancements, manual workers can remain relevant and contribute to the evolving landscape of work, ensuring a more balanced and efficient workforce in the future.

  • Understand the relevant consumer trends and attitudes that drive and support innovation success so you can tap into what is really impacting the industry.
  • Gain a broader appreciation of the fast-moving consumer goods industry by gaining insights from both within and outside of your sector.
  • Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

  • Executive Summary
  • Players
  • Our Future of Work Framework
  • Visualization
  • Automation
  • Interpretation
  • Collaboration
  • Connectivity
  • Trends
  • Technology trends
  • Macroeconomic trends
  • Regulatory trends
  • Industry Analysis
  • Market size and growth forecasts
  • Use cases
  • Timeline
  • Signals
  • M&A trends
  • Venture financing trends
  • Company filing trends
  • Companies
  • Sector Scorecards
  • Glossary

