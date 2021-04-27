Future-proof Events, Trade Shows

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's a jungle out there. JUNO, the service leader of virtual and hybrid platforms, and 360 Live Media, the premier event strategy, marketing and design agency for associations, have partnered to equip clients for the trek ahead.

Two leading firms have partnered for an all-in-one solution to guide event and association professionals through the jungle of options for virtual events and hybrid events.

"We use a human-centered, data-driven approach to help you create an event experience for your audience that is both irresistible and indispensable – whether they engage in-person or through a screen," said Don Neal, Founder and CEO of 360 Live Media. "Together, we have the vision, expertise, creativity and a 10-year track record of results to help you deliver unparalleled experiences, engage attendees, delight your partners, and reach new audiences."

The partners have created futureproofmyevent.com to guide association professionals and event organizers to the right path for success in this new era. Visitors will discover that 5% of business revenues earned through the campaign will be donated to PCMA Foundation.

"This all-in-one solution is everything you need to design, host, and deliver a state-of-the-art digital, in-person, or hybrid event," said JUNO CEO Josh Hotsenpiller. "360 Live Media has been rethinking events for 10 years, and this digital transformation era has created more opportunities to modernize experiences and expand impact of events."

"JUNO's peace-of-mind technology and hands-on service support take the stress out of your schedule. It's the finest audience engagement solution in the digital-event arena," Neal said. "They have unlocked the secret to virtual connection, with tools to create numerous opportunities for audience engagement and networking."

ABOUT 360 LIVE MEDIA

360 Live Media is an event strategy, marketing and design agency that helps associations maximize the impact of their events to advance their mission. We drive tangible business results by helping organizations modernize their approach to events, membership, and revenue.

ABOUT JUNO

JUNO is the service leader of live and on-demand digital platforms that connects, educates and grows communities daily. Whether event participants engage virtually or in-person, JUNO creates transformational experiences and drives results.

