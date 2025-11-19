FutureMain Showcases Operational AI-Based Equipment Diagnostics at ADIPEC 2025, Accelerating Reliability and Innovation in the Energy Sector

SUWON, South Korea, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureMain, an AI-based predictive maintenance solutions provider, announced that it successfully concluded its participation at ADIPEC 2025, the world's largest energy exhibition held in Abu Dhabi, UAE, from November 3–6. This marks the company's second appearance at ADIPEC, reaffirming both the reliability of its technology in the Middle Eastern market and the growing global demand for predictive maintenance solutions.

Sun-hwi Lee from FutureMain (left) and Adrian Merkel from Framence GmbH (right) (PRNewsfoto/FutureMain)

At this year's event, FutureMain unveiled upgraded versions of its flagship solutions, ExRBM and the portable diagnostic device ExRBM Portable+.

ExRBM is an AI-driven predictive maintenance system that analyzes equipment condition data in real time, detects early anomalies and faults, and enhances overall operational efficiency. The newly integrated Explainable AI (XAI) capabilities clearly present the basis of each diagnosis, enabling field engineers to make more reliable decisions.

In addition to its automated diagnostic algorithm built on vertical AI—which performs real-time decision-making based on manufacturing-specific data—further strengthening its practical usability in industrial environments.

ExRBM Portable+ is a portable machine-condition monitoring and automatic fault-diagnosis device that operates fully independently even in challenging industrial environments. Its multi-channel architecture supports 4 to 24 channels simultaneously, providing the flexibility and scalability needed for a wide range of field applications.

During the exhibition, FutureMain signed three MOUs, including agreements with Framence GmbH (Germany) further expanding its global collaboration network. These partnerships represent an important starting point for exploring overseas deployment of AI-driven diagnostic technologies and future technical integration opportunities.

At ADIPEC 2025, FutureMain presented real-world case studies and live demonstrations of its vertical AI–powered predictive maintenance technologies, highlighting its ability to address critical global industry needs—improved equipment reliability, reduced operational costs, and enhanced energy efficiency.

CEO Sun-hwi Lee stated,

"AI-powered predictive maintenance is a core technology that strengthens plant reliability and drives sustainable operational efficiency. FutureMain has already proven its technological credibility through deployments across Asia, including Japan. Building on our global partnerships, we will continue expanding the adoption of our solutions in the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East."

FutureMain will further expand its global visibility at CES 2026, presenting the next generation of its Operational AI and Physical AI technologies to a wider international audience.

