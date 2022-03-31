FutureVault And PureFacts Build Integration To Securely Automate Delivery Of Financial Statements

The two Toronto-based innovative WealthTech solution providers partner to combine FutureVault's secure document Vault with PureFacts' financial data capabilities to improve compliance and streamline back-office administrative functions.

TORONTO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureVault Inc., (FutureVault), an industry-leading provider of secure document exchange and Digital Vault solutions purposely built for the wealth management and financial services industry, and PureFacts Financial Solutions, a leading provider of WealthTech solutions that calculate and automate custodial data including costs and revenues, and of enterprise reporting and insights, today announced a new strategic partnership.

FutureVault and PureFacts Partner to Build Integration to Automate Secure Delivery of Statements

The two well-known WealthTech solution providers have built and established an integration that combines PureFacts' statement rendering, fee calculation, and data management platform with FutureVault's proprietary document vault, document retention, compliance, and file-sharing capabilities. The result is a best-in-class, seamlessly integrated technology solution, that enables institutions and firms to not only meet their various administrative and compliance responsibilities but better customize a service experience that meets client expectations through the secure delivery of investor statements. The current integration offers several benefits, including but not limited to:

Single-Sign-On (SSO) from the PureFacts platform securely authenticating user logins between both applications

Automated secure delivery of PureFacts client reports and statements directly into FutureVault

Automated secure delivery of Advisor fee reports and data directly into FutureVault

Daniel Kenny, Chief Executive Officer of FutureVault, commented, "Our integration [and partnership] with PureFacts offers a massive opportunity for institutions and advisory firms to continue building efficiencies around the secure delivery of documents to increase workflow capacity, satisfy compliance requirements, and enhance their client's ability to manage important financial documents. In a world where automation and integration are table stakes, our combined efforts materially augment back-office capacity and overall client experience."

"This is an incredible partnership for our company. I am proud to have the opportunity to continue to work closely with Daniel Kenny and the remarkable team at FutureVault, where our joint efforts are bringing market leading wealth solutions to the financial services industry," commented Rob Madej, Founder and CEO of PureFacts Financial Solutions.

The FutureVault and PureFacts integration is currently live and in use by several firms and remains readily available to existing FutureVault and PureFacts customers.

About FutureVault

FutureVault is an industry-leading provider of secure document exchange and Digital Vault solutions for the financial services industry that enables institutions, advisors, and households to manage information better, together. FutureVault offers a powerful white label solution that transforms the way organizations manage, store, and deliver client documents and statements, onboard and retain clients, and manage compliance and audit readiness leading to significant operational efficiencies. By leveraging FutureVault's patented technology, organizations save significant time and money in their day-to-day workflows.

About PureFacts

Founded in 2010, PureFacts is a global company serving over 100 clients with a combined one trillion in assets under management. PureFacts' wealth-tech solutions help some of the largest and most recognizable global wealth and asset management firms increase productivity, reduce costs, and create enhanced customer experiences. Its' solutions help firms retain their most valued clients, deliver high quality advice, and prevent costly mistakes. PureFacts is recognized as a Global AIFintech100 and a Wealthtech100 Company. Global AIFinTech100 recognises tech companies using artificial intelligence to transform financial services. Wealthtech100 recognizes the world's most innovative Wealthtech companies that every leader in the wealth and asset management industries needs to know about. Visit https://fintech.global/wealthtech100/ to learn more.

