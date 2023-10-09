FutureVault Lands Clifton Schaller as Chief Growth Officer

FutureVault appoints Clifton Schaller as Chief Growth Officer to lead the company's corporate strategy and innovative growth.

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureVault Inc. ("FutureVault"), an industry-leader in secure document exchange and digital vault solutions pioneering the Personal Life Management Vault™ for financial services and wealth management organizations, announced earlier today the appointment of Clifton Schaller as the company's Chief Growth Officer. 

"We could not be more pleased to introduce Clifton Schaller as our Chief Growth Officer, whose strategic vision and expertise in driving business expansion will be instrumental in our company's success," commented Daniel Kenny, Chief Executive Officer at FutureVault. "With a proven track record in developing innovative growth strategies at well-known organizations, Clifton brings a wealth of industry experience and expertise to our executive team."

Clifton holds an extensive professional background in the North American Wealth Management and WealthTech (Wealth Technology), having previously served in key leadership roles at prominent organizations, including Capital One, Morningstar, and Nitrogen Wealth (formerly Riskalyze). Clifton also serves as an advisory board member for the rising startup, Smart KX.

Clifton has a passion for customer-driven insights, striving to identify the biggest trends, pain points, and opportunities for innovation across the entire financial services ecosystem, and then looking for people or technology best positioned to address them. With an impressive background spanning corporate development, product management, and strategic partnerships. As the company's Chief Growth Officer, Clifton will be responsible for managing multiple departments and driving FutureVault's corporate strategy.

"I'm thrilled to announce my new role here at FutureVault as the company's Chief Growth Officer and I look forward to accelerating product led growth with an incredibly talented executive team and strong company culture," commented Clifton Schaller.

FutureVault Co-founder and Executive Chair, G Scott Paterson, commented, "Clifton is a world-class product, growth, and technology leader who brings deep strategic experience and corporate development expertise that will position FutureVault to grow, scale, and become an industry leader in digital vaults and Personal Life Management."

For media inquiries and additional information about FutureVault's patented, industry-leading Digital Vault technology, please visit futurevault.com.

About FutureVault Inc.
FutureVault is an industry-leader in secure document exchange and Digital Vault solutions for financial services and wealth management organizations, changing the paradigm of document and information management with the Personal Life Management Vault™ and Business Life Management Vault™. FutureVault's multi-tiered platform is transforming enterprise, advisor, and client value propositions by significantly improving the way documents, data, and information are managed within a secure, audit-ready, single source of truth.

FutureVault's white-labeled platform and mobile applications help firms meet books and records compliance, improve data privacy, drive front and back-office efficiency with automation and open APIs, and deliver an enhanced digital client experience to better engage with households and the next generation. Data extraction and AI-driven patterns to gain additional efficiency and insight are available for enterprise customers.

FutureVault is recognized as a 5-star WealthTech provider and a top 100 most innovative global WealthTech solution provider.

