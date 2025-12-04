FutureVault Lands B2B Enterprise Sales Veteran Steve Livingstone as Executive Vice President of Global Sales

FutureVault looks to accelerate growth and deliver its industry leading Digital Vault and Intelligent Document Processing solutions across enterprise financial services, wealth management, and broader enterprise markets

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureVault Inc. ("FutureVault"), the category-defining leader in AI-powered Digital Vaults and Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) solutions, and pioneers of the Client Life Management Vault™, officially announce that enterprise B2B sales veteran, Steve Livingstone, has joined the company's leadership team as the Executive Vice President of Global Sales. This executive hire represents a significant inflection point for the company as it accelerates its enterprise expansion across wealth management, financial services, and broader global enterprise markets.

With more than 25 years of proven leadership in enterprise sales, digital transformation, and large-scale client engagement, Steve joins FutureVault following his tenure as Senior Vice President, Digital at DCM (Data Communications Management)—an enterprise-grade organization with deep, long-standing relationships across Canada's top financial institutions and multi-sector corporations. At DCM, Steve consistently led enterprise-level growth initiatives, full-funnel digital solution strategies, and institutional account relationships.

"Steve joining represents another major milestone for FutureVault and a significant step forward in building deep enterprise relationships globally," commented Daniel Kenny, CEO of FutureVault. "Steve brings the enterprise gravitas, the network strength, and the go-to-market engine that will propel us into large-scale FIs and enterprises—while also opening new doors across broader enterprise markets outside of financial services."

As Executive Vice President of Global Sales, Steve will play a pivotal role leading FutureVault's enterprise growth strategy, largely focusing on:

Driving high-value enterprise relationships across financial institutions, insurance enterprises, broker-dealers, and wealth enterprises

"FutureVault has built something truly special—an enterprise-grade digital vault and IDP platform that solves real-world pain points for institutions, advisors, and clients," said Steve Livingstone. "What excites me most is the combination of product innovation, a category-leading digital vault construct, and a powerful intelligent document processing engine that is already reshaping how firms manage documents and data. FutureVault is positioned for extraordinary growth, and I'm energized to help scale its impact across financial services and into new enterprise markets."

About FutureVault

FutureVault is pioneering the Client Life Management Vault™, providing an AI-Powered Digital Vault platform and Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) engine for modern financial institutions, wealth enterprises, advisors, and clients. FutureVault automates, aggregates, and centralizes client, advisor, and enterprise documentation within an audit-ready, secure single source of truth that supports bi-directional document exchange and collaboration with trusted third parties.

FutureVault's architecture supports enterprise-level tiering for straight-through processing of documents while efficiently supporting enterprise roles and permission-based roles across the enterprise and lines of business. FutureVault features advanced Intelligent Document Processing (IDP), Open APIs with more than 1,000 API endpoints, and is SOC 2 Type II and PCI DSS security compliant. FutureVault is recognized as a 5-star WealthTech provider and a top 100 most innovative global WealthTech solution provider.

For more information, visit www.futurevault.com.

