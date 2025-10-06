Through the CARES Process™, IFA introduces a transformative digital vault experience to strengthen relationships between clients, advisors, and resource companies — Making Life Better For Everyone™.

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive Financial Advisors (IFA), a firm recognized for its innovative approach to wealth management, today announced the launch of Client Life Management Vaults (MY CARES XP Vaults) in partnership with FutureVault, the leading provider of AI-powered Digital Vault solutions.

Interactive Financial Advisors Partners with FutureVault to Launch Client Life Management Vaults By integrating FutureVault's secure, enterprise-grade platform into its unique model, IFA is transforming how clients organize the many facets of their financial and personal lives, how advisors deliver value, and how critical information (documents) is delivered, accessed, and exchanged.

These new Vaults — delivered through a custom-branded web and mobile experience — reflect IFA's belief that Financial Success is achievable if Clients, Advisors, and Resources work together with an Effective System (The CARES Process™). By integrating FutureVault's secure, enterprise-grade platform into its unique model, IFA is transforming how clients organize the many facets of their financial and personal lives, how advisors deliver value, and how critical information (documents) is delivered, accessed, and exchanged.

Highlights of IFA's Client Life Management Vault initiative include:

Living the CARES Process™ : Bringing Clients, Advisors, and Resource Companies together with technology to create sustainable relationships and lasting value.

: Bringing Clients, Advisors, and Resource Companies together with technology to create sustainable relationships and lasting value. Innovating information flow : Delivering essential tools for securely managing vital and relevant financial and life documents — empowering better decisions.

: Delivering essential tools for securely managing vital and relevant financial and life documents — empowering better decisions. Client-centric design : A seamless and intuitive experience that simplifies how clients organize every area of their lives.

: A seamless and intuitive experience that simplifies how clients organize every area of their lives. Advisor empowerment : Providing IFA advisors with the digital infrastructure to deliver deeper insights and enhanced service.

: Providing IFA advisors with the digital infrastructure to deliver deeper insights and enhanced service. Market-leading partnership: Built on FutureVault's proven track record as a trusted provider for financial institutions and wealth enterprises worldwide.

"Our mission has always been about Making Life Better For Everyone™ by creating a system where clients, advisors, and resource companies can work together effectively," said Rick Peterbok, Founder & CEO of Interactive Financial Advisors. "Partnering with FutureVault allows us to extend the CARES Process™ into a powerful digital platform, giving clients control and clarity over their lives while equipping our advisors with the tools to elevate the value they deliver every day."

This initiative represents a bold step forward for IFA in reimagining the future of financial advice and client service. By marrying the firm's mission-driven model with FutureVault's award-winning technology, IFA is leading the way in creating a new standard for collaboration, organization, and client empowerment in wealth management.

About Interactive Financial Advisors (IFA)

Interactive Financial Advisors is an independent wealth management firm headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Guided by its CARES Process™, IFA believes that financial success is only achievable when Clients, Advisors, and Resource Companies work together with an effective system to create value, sustainable relationships, and a shared mission of Making Life Better For Everyone™.

A cornerstone of the IFA model is the integration of advanced information technology services that are essential for clients, advisors, and resource companies to make better financial decisions. By focusing on the flow of vital and relevant information, IFA continues to transform how the wealth management industry serves clients — delivering a world-class digital experience that enriches lives and relationships.

About FutureVault

FutureVault is pioneering the Client Life Management Vault™, providing an AI-Powered Digital Vault platform for modern financial institutions, wealth enterprises, advisors, and clients. Our platform automates, aggregates, and centralizes client, advisor, and enterprise documentation within an audit-ready, secure single source of truth that supports bi-directional document exchange and collaboration with trusted third parties.

FutureVault's architecture supports enterprise-level tiering for straight-through processing while efficiently supporting firm and advisor team permission-based roles. FutureVault has Open APIs and is SOC 2 Type II and PCI DSS compliant. FutureVault is recognized as a 5-star WealthTech provider and a top 100 most innovative global WealthTech solution provider.

