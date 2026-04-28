FuturHealth Among the First to Offer Eli Lilly's Oral GLP-1, Orforglipron, Expanding Access to Next-Generation, Non-Injectable Treatment

The once-daily pill is now available through FuturHealth with home delivery

SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FuturHealth, a clinically-guided health platform designed to support long-term health beyond weight loss, today announced that it is expanding its suite of care options to include orforglipron, Eli Lilly's oral GLP-1 receptor agonist under brand name Foundayo1, as part of a growing shift toward more accessible, non-injectable treatment options. FuturHealth's affiliated clinical providers may prescribe Foundayo to eligible members nationwide, with medications fulfilled and delivered directly to members' doors by a licensed pharmacy.

"What's exciting about Foundayo is that it builds on what we already know works with GLP-1s, but removes the factor of needles, which is one of the biggest barriers to GLP-1 care for patients," said Dr. Michael Snyder, in-house obesity specialist at FuturHealth. "The key is ensuring it's used within a structured program that supports nutrition, muscle preservation and long-term health instead of just weight loss alone. By treating GLP-1 medication as a catalyst to a healthier lifestyle – not the only solution – FuturHealth has helped 400,000 people and counting achieve sustainable results."

Foundayo has generated significant interest based on clinical data demonstrating meaningful weight loss and improvements in glycemic control across diverse patient populations. In clinical trials, patients with obesity lost an average of approximately 12% of their body weight (around 27 pounds) over 72 weeks at the highest dose, alongside additional improvements in blood sugar control. While injectable GLP-1 therapies remain the standard of care, these results suggest oral options like Foundayo may offer a clinically meaningful alternative for certain patients, particularly those seeking a non-injectable alternative, with the added convenience of a once-daily pill that does not require food or water timing restrictions.

FuturHealth's program starts at $198/month and provides access to clinical prescribing for FDA-approved medications like Foundayo with a personalized care model designed to support long-term health outcomes. Members receive clinical guidance on nutrition, movement and lifestyle in a way that supports sustained health outcomes. The platform provides patients with a clear path to both get on, and when appropriate, transition off medication successfully.

"We're entering a new phase of the GLP-1 category where access, affordability and usability are increasing rapidly," said Luke Mahoney, co-founder and CEO of FuturHealth. "Oral options like Foundayo are generally seen as far more approachable than injectables, and we're going to see a much broader population engage with these therapies as they come to market at more accessible price points. Our role is to ensure that access is paired with the right clinical guidance, nutrition and long-term support so patients can achieve meaningful, lasting results."

The addition of Foundayo reflects FuturHealth's leadership in personalized, preventative healthcare. Beyond GLP-1 medications, FuturHealth was the first platform to offer customized meal plans, and its integrated approach has been shown to drive greater outcomes compared to medication alone.

For more information on FuturHealth, please visit www.fh.co.

About FuturHealth:

FuturHealth is a clinically-guided health platform designed to help people achieve healthier lives beyond weight loss alone. Founded with a mission to deliver sustainable solutions and reduce long-term health risks, FuturHealth is redefining modern healthcare. Using AI-powered guidance, real member data and a vast network of clinicians, FuturHealth meets members where they're at to deliver a personalized, integrated approach tailored to each individual's needs across nutrition, sleep, fitness and clinical care. To learn more, visit www.fh.co.

1Important Safety Information: Foundayo™ is a prescription medication with important risks, including a boxed warning for thyroid C-cell tumors. Not for patients with MTC or MEN 2. See full Prescribing Information at https://foundayo.lilly.com/support-resources and consult a healthcare provider.

SOURCE FuturHealth