Futuri Launches Futuri AudioAI™, The Expanded and Rebranded Evolution of Its Revolutionary RadioGPT, The World's First 100% AI-Driven Local Content System

Less than nine months after the groundbreaking launch of RadioGPT, Futuri's rapid advancements in technology have enabled it to add new and enhanced features that make the evolved Futuri AudioAI™ system more powerful for radio and accessible to other forms of media.

CLEVELAND, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Futuri, the leader in AI-powered software solutions for the media industry, today announced the launch of Futuri AudioAI™, formerly known as RadioGPT.

The end-to-end content system, which combines automation system integration, Futuri's TopicPulse story discovery AI, large language model (LLM) technology, and AI voice, has enhanced multiple features and added new capabilities. In response to industry demand, it's also now accessible to television broadcasters, digital publishers, streaming stations, and others wanting to capture growth opportunities in live audio.

The new Futuri AudioAI™ integrates multiple LLMs — beyond the GPT-4 integration that was a component of RadioGPT — to develop content based on up-to-the-minute TopicPulse insights. Using multiple LLMs means the content Futuri AudioAI™ delivers is even stronger, and it better enables Futuri to improve the system continuously.

This enhancement also benefits Futuri AudioAI™'s weather report capabilities, which enable stations to strengthen their live and local positioning by running sponsorable weather reports with live conditions around the clock — even overnights and weekends.

Futuri has also partnered with a network of powerhouse voice AI companies to augment its in-house AI voices, including ElevenLabs, PlayHT, and Resemble AI, to make voices from their portfolios available alongside those powered by in-house Futuri voice AI. These selections are all housed in Futuri's Voice Choice Library™, giving users access to a broad array of best-in-class options all in one place. Futuri AudioAI™ users can continue to clone their own talent to add to their own AI voice libraries.

"AI is evolving at warp speed, as are Futuri's capabilities," said Futuri CEO and Founder Daniel Anstandig. "Futuri AudioAI™ takes the best of RadioGPT, which has received an extraordinary worldwide response, and makes its core features more powerful. Plus, adding these esteemed AI voice partners to our Voice Choice Library™ gives our users unparalleled options to differentiate their sound. Futuri is proud to lead the way in AI innovation for media companies and content creators."

Anstandig and other members of the Futuri team have recently delivered keynote addresses on the power of AI at conferences in London, Zurich, Oslo, Toronto, Copenhagen, Kuala Lumpur, and more, and Anstandig recently led a discussion on AI capabilities at the NAB Show New York's Radio Insights: Executive Seminar.

The launch of Futuri AudioAI™ follows the July launch of SpotOn, the state-of-the-art AI solution that delivers end-to-end production — script, music, and voiceover — for radio and television broadcasters looking to streamline the production of promos, spec spots, and commercials. In its first three months, SpotOn has generated more than 150,000 different pieces of custom audio with original, never reused scripts for its partners.

For more information on Futuri AudioAI™, visit FuturiAudioAI.com.

About Futuri
Futuri is the leading provider of AI-driven content, audience, and sales technology for media companies and creators. More than 5,000 media professionals worldwide rely on Futuri solutions to make their content more relevant, accessible, engaging, and results-driven. Founded in 2009, Futuri holds 20 published or pending patents in 151 countries and has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for eight consecutive years.

For more information, contact:
Zena Burns | [email protected] | 216.236.9020

SOURCE Futuri

