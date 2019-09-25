Futuri Media Expands Human Resources Team, Names Clint Marsh Vice President, Talent Management

CLEVELAND, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Futuri Media, a global leader in audience engagement and sales intelligence technology that drives ratings, revenue, and digital audience results for broadcasters, today announced that Clint Marsh has been promoted to the newly-created role of Vice President, Talent Management. In his new role, Marsh will be responsible for all matters related to HR, recruitment, team development, and team engagement at Futuri, where sustained growth has led it to triple the size of its staff in the last three years.

"Futuri's forward-thinking focus on ratings, revenue and digital results for our partners has helped our company to grow rapidly," said Futuri Media CEO Daniel Anstandig, whose company was recently named to the Inc 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the sixth consecutive year. "Investing in recruiting and developing the very best talent is one of our team tenets, and I'm thrilled to name Clint to this new, senior-level HR position to help recruit top talent and grow the unique strengths of our amazing team."

Since joining Futuri in 2016, Marsh has made a considerable positive impact on the company in Product Management and Partner Success roles. Prior to joining Futuri, Marsh had 30+ years' experience in radio and the record business, including roles as General Manager, programming leadership, and talent coaching roles at broadcasters including Federated Media, Citadel, and Saga.

SOURCE Futuri Media

