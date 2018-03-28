Futuri Media's Real-Time Story Discovery System TopicPulse Hits Record-High Subscriber Base

CLEVELAND, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Futuri Media, a global leader in SaaS technology designed to drive audience and revenue growth for broadcasters, today announced that its revolutionary real-time story discovery and show prep tool, TopicPulse, has hit a record-high subscriber base, adding more than 100 new station partners in the first three months of 2018 alone. Those new partners include stations in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, and several other markets.

TopicPulse, which is changing the face of show prep, uses patent-pending technology to scan social media and 100k+ sources of verified news and information every second; it then shows real-time insights into which stories will resonate with specific audiences to help drive on-air, social, and website content decisions.

TopicPulse's subscriber base has grown rapidly since adding IdeaStarters™, copy that's based on TopicPulse insights and can be used as-is on broadcasts and social and digital channels, in mid-2017. Created by a team of writers with background in multiple radio formats, format-specific IdeaStarters™ content is updated throughout the day in the TopicPulse app and sent to subscribers via email twice-daily for AM and PM drive prep.

"Futuri Media created TopicPulse to help broadcasters and publishers focus on the right content at the right time, using real-time social data to predict what is about to go viral and which stories are most likely to resonate with broadcast, social, and digital audiences," said Futuri Media CEO Daniel Anstandig.

As TopicPulse grows, Jasmine Rivers has been promoted to TopicPulse Operations Manager, a role in which she oversees product initiatives and the IdeaStarters™ team. That team recently added Joe Cristiano, former longtime producer of Q104.3's The Jim Kerr Rock 'n Roll Morning Show, to its roster of writers.

