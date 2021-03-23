Futuri Names Jason J. Sosa Chief Technology Officer

CLEVELAND, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Futuri , the leading provider of AI-driven audience engagement and sales intelligence technology for media, today announced that Jason J. Sosa has joined its leadership team as Chief Technology Officer. As CTO, Sosa, an innovation strategist with a keen focus on AI, will lead Futuri's Product team and work cross-functionally to develop new features, technologies, and products that keep Futuri and its current and future clients on the leading edge.

Sosa has 15+ years of experience leading high-performing teams and working with emerging technologies including computer vision, mobile analytics, wearables, IoT, and cloud across large corporations and startups. Most recently, Sosa was CEO/Founder of Blackbox AI, an innovation advisory for platform development, remote work, and strategy. Sosa is also an internationally recognized speaker, having participated in TEDx (4 times), MIT Enterprise Forum, Carnegie Mellon Silicon Valley, and several more.

"As Futuri has increased our focus on AI to deliver content, audience, and revenue growth for our partners, we continue to bring technology specialists with proven track records in AI, enterprise software innovation, and audience engagement," said Futuri CEO Daniel Anstandig . "Jason Sosa brings a unique perspective and passion for digital transformation and disruptive technology to Futuri. He'll be a strong contributor to the growth of both Futuri and our partners."

"Daniel and the Futuri team are the real deal: They're forward-thinking, creative, nimble, and dedicated to driving real results," said Sosa. "We share those values, and I'm eager to contribute to taking Futuri's suite of innovative solutions to the next level."

About Futuri

Futuri is the leading provider of cloud-based audience engagement and sales intelligence software for the enterprise. Brands rely on Futuri solutions to make their content more relevant, accessible, engaging, and results-driven. Founded in 2009, Futuri holds 12 published or pending patents in 151 countries. Named to the Inc. 5000 List of America's fastest-growing private companies for seven consecutive years, Futuri is the only audience engagement platform that includes solutions for sales, marketing, and content teams. For more information, visit futurimedia.com .

