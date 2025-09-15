Viafoura + Futuri Unveil First-Ever Predictive Audience Intelligence Solution for Digital Publishers

AUSTIN, Texas and TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Viafoura, the leading digital experience platform for digital publishers, and Futuri Media, a leader in AI-powered audience engagement, today announced a strategic partnership that delivers a first-of-its-kind predictive audience intelligence solution for publishers.

The Challenge for Publishers

Publishers are being asked to do more with less. News cycles accelerate, SEO rules keep shifting, and audiences are harder to reach. Success now depends on optimizing both production and performance. Teams must create content that not only resonates with audiences but also delivers measurable results.

The Solution: End-to-End Audience Intelligence

"Every publisher is under pressure to do more with less," said Mark Zohar, President & CEO of Viafoura. "In partnership with Futuri, we're giving publishers a secret weapon: the ability to predict what audiences want and deliver it at scale faster, smarter, and more profitably than ever before."

By pairing Viafoura's ability to surface trending topics, sentiment, and high-quality community contributions with Futuri's predictive analytics and global trend insights, publishers can now:

Spot stories 2–6 hours before they go viral

Surface emerging narratives and untold story angles

Identify competitor coverage gaps

Predict which storylines will maximize engagement

Generate SEO-optimized articles, posts, audio, and video in minutes

Publisher Impact: The Multiplier Effect

"This isn't about replacing journalists—it's about giving them superpowers," said Daniel Anstandig, CEO & Founder of Futuri. "Imagine every reporter backed by AI that surfaces stories, every editor armed with predictive analytics, every creator empowered to produce multimedia at the push of a button. That's the multiplier effect of Content and Community Intelligence."

The solution delivers measurable newsroom impact:

10X Content Velocity : Cover breaking stories in minutes, not hours

: Cover breaking stories in minutes, not hours 5X Reporter Productivity : Track and cover multiple beats simultaneously

: Track and cover multiple beats simultaneously 3X Audience Engagement : Create content that resonates because you know what matters

: Create content that resonates because you know what matters 2X Revenue Opportunities: Convert intelligence into targeted advertising and sponsorships

How It Works

The Viafoura–Futuri Audience Intelligence solution integrates three essential layers of insight into one platform:

Discovery Intelligence : Real-time monitoring of 250,000+ sources to spot emerging trends, predict audience interest, and uncover competitor content gaps

: Real-time monitoring of 250,000+ sources to spot emerging trends, predict audience interest, and uncover competitor content gaps Community Intelligence : In-depth analysis of on-site conversations, sentiment, and loyalty signals to understand what matters most to your audience

: In-depth analysis of on-site conversations, sentiment, and loyalty signals to understand what matters most to your audience Creation Intelligence: AI-powered content generation aligned to brand voice, SEO-optimized, and ready for deployment across text, audio, and video

A Partnership For Now and the Future

"The media industry is at a clear inflection point," said Zohar and Anstandig. "Publishers who embrace Content and Community Intelligence will thrive. Those who don't will be left behind, still guessing what their audiences want while competitors already know."

About Viafoura

Viafoura is the leading digital experience platform that empowers media brands to activate and engage their audiences through a suite of community-building and personalization solutions. Trusted by 800+ media organizations worldwide, Viafoura helps publishers turn anonymous visitors into loyal, registered users—driving deeper engagement, stronger retention, and increased revenue on owned digital properties. Learn more at www.viafoura.com .

About Futuri Media

Futuri Media is the global leader in AI for media, trusted by over 7,000 media outlets in 22 countries to stay ahead of the curve. The company's Content Intelligence Suite™ empowers publishers and creators to discover, create, and monetize content at the speed of culture. For more information, visit www.futurimedia.com. Hire an AI!

