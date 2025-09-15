Viafoura + Futuri Unveil First-Ever Predictive Audience Intelligence Solution for Digital Publishers

News provided by

Futuri Media

Sep 15, 2025, 09:00 ET

AUSTIN, Texas and TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Viafoura, the leading digital experience platform for digital publishers, and Futuri Media, a leader in AI-powered audience engagement, today announced a strategic partnership that delivers a first-of-its-kind predictive audience intelligence solution for publishers.

The Challenge for Publishers

Publishers are being asked to do more with less. News cycles accelerate, SEO rules keep shifting, and audiences are harder to reach. Success now depends on optimizing both production and performance. Teams must create content that not only resonates with audiences but also delivers measurable results.

The Solution: End-to-End Audience Intelligence

"Every publisher is under pressure to do more with less," said Mark Zohar, President & CEO of Viafoura. "In partnership with Futuri, we're giving publishers a secret weapon: the ability to predict what audiences want and deliver it at scale faster, smarter, and more profitably than ever before."

By pairing Viafoura's ability to surface trending topics, sentiment, and high-quality community contributions with Futuri's predictive analytics and global trend insights, publishers can now:

  • Spot stories 2–6 hours before they go viral
  • Surface emerging narratives and untold story angles
  • Identify competitor coverage gaps
  • Predict which storylines will maximize engagement
  • Generate SEO-optimized articles, posts, audio, and video in minutes

Publisher Impact: The Multiplier Effect

"This isn't about replacing journalists—it's about giving them superpowers," said Daniel Anstandig, CEO & Founder of Futuri. "Imagine every reporter backed by AI that surfaces stories, every editor armed with predictive analytics, every creator empowered to produce multimedia at the push of a button. That's the multiplier effect of Content and Community Intelligence."

The solution delivers measurable newsroom impact:

  • 10X Content Velocity: Cover breaking stories in minutes, not hours
  • 5X Reporter Productivity: Track and cover multiple beats simultaneously
  • 3X Audience Engagement: Create content that resonates because you know what matters
  • 2X Revenue Opportunities: Convert intelligence into targeted advertising and sponsorships

How It Works

The Viafoura–Futuri Audience Intelligence solution integrates three essential layers of insight into one platform:

  • Discovery Intelligence: Real-time monitoring of 250,000+ sources to spot emerging trends, predict audience interest, and uncover competitor content gaps
  • Community Intelligence: In-depth analysis of on-site conversations, sentiment, and loyalty signals to understand what matters most to your audience
  • Creation Intelligence: AI-powered content generation aligned to brand voice, SEO-optimized, and ready for deployment across text, audio, and video

A Partnership For Now and the Future

"The media industry is at a clear inflection point," said Zohar and Anstandig. "Publishers who embrace Content and Community Intelligence will thrive. Those who don't will be left behind, still guessing what their audiences want while competitors already know."

About Viafoura

Viafoura is the leading digital experience platform that empowers media brands to activate and engage their audiences through a suite of community-building and personalization solutions. Trusted by 800+ media organizations worldwide, Viafoura helps publishers turn anonymous visitors into loyal, registered users—driving deeper engagement, stronger retention, and increased revenue on owned digital properties. Learn more at www.viafoura.com.

About Futuri Media

Futuri Media is the global leader in AI for media, trusted by over 7,000 media outlets in 22 countries to stay ahead of the curve. The company's Content Intelligence Suite™ empowers publishers and creators to discover, create, and monetize content at the speed of culture. For more information, visit www.futurimedia.com. Hire an AI!

Media Contact:
Mark McCarron
Sr. Marketing Manager
Futuri
markmccarron@futurimedia.com

Dalia Vainer
VP, Customer Experience
Viafoura
[email protected]

The future of publishing is here. Schedule a demo to see Content and Community Intelligence in action.

SOURCE Futuri Media

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Futuri Announces Advancements to TopLine AI, Featuring Instant Custom Research, Sales Presentations, and CRM Integration to Help Teams Close Business Faster

Futuri Announces Advancements to TopLine AI, Featuring Instant Custom Research, Sales Presentations, and CRM Integration to Help Teams Close Business Faster

Futuri has launched major AI upgrades to TopLine, its sales intelligence system trusted by media companies worldwide. Using Agentic AI that...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics