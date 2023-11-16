Futurize Your Facility in a Snap with Red Lion Panel Meters, Available at RS

News provided by

RS

16 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET

Red Lion's PM-50 panel meters create smart factories the moment they're plugged in, producing centralized, actionable data that can be accessed anytime and anywhere and enabling plant operators to drive efficiency, improve productivity, react quickly to issues, and reduce costs. 

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RS, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global provider of product and service solutions for industrial customers, offers Red Lion's advanced PM-50 graphical panel meters, which transform standard industrial facilities into smart ones the moment they're plugged in, allowing users to capitalize on Industry 4.0.

Continue Reading

While panel meters have always been a crucial component of a facility's data infrastructure, they primarily served as visualization tools that lacked smart capabilities. Red Lion's PM-50 panel meters offer comparatively revolutionary capabilities, adding more value and utility than ever by enabling more efficient processes and improving uptime while lowering operational costs. PM-50 panel meters can be used in numerous settings and industries, including industrial factories and water/wastewater, food and beverage, and packaging plants.

Machine operators can begin harvesting data the moment they connect a PM-50 to Wi-Fi, and since the collected data can be sent to any smart device in real time, they'll no longer be tethered to the plant floor. Rather than a numerical display, PM-50 panel meters offer a more intuitive, graphical representation of information, providing operators with a more dynamic understanding of the data so they can react to issues as they arise. They also offer multiple display options to help drive efficiency, color-coding options to prioritize data based on urgency, and push notifications to help reduce downtime.

Installation, configuration, and setup are easy as well. Installing Red Lion's PM-50 panel meters is as simple as unplugging the old meter, inserting a PM-50 into any ⅛ or 1/16 DIN panel cutout, and connecting it to Wi-Fi. Setup can be conducted manually or via the meters' setup wizard or the Red Lion app, and OEM customers can quickly and easily configure units using SD cards, saving valuable time and labor.

In addition, since these panel meters are both more advanced than previous iterations and easier to use, a single operator can readily run multiple machines and oversee multiple processes. Even legacy equipment can be made smarter with the PM-50's enhanced data collection capabilities. And this type of efficiency is more essential than ever in the face of global industrial labor shortages.

Red Lion's PM-50 panel meters are available in two models, both of which are easily customizable and scalable, allowing users to add as many or as few features as they want.

The Model 04 is an intelligent meter with a ⅛ DIN panel size, a 4.3" color touchscreen, and a dual-screen display that allows users to swipe for access to two additional screens. The Model 03 is an intelligent meter with a 1/16 DIN panel size, a 3.5" color touchscreen, and a single screen display that users can swipe to access four additional screens. Both support digital or analog data, are easy to read, and offer customizable graphics to convey operational data. They also both allow users to stack modules to increase capabilities. The Model 03 supports up to three modules while the Model 04 supports up to five, and options include RS232 serial communications modules, Ethernet communications modules, analog output modules, dual setpoint relay output modules, quad setpoints relay output modules, and AC to DC power modules.

For more information about Red Lion's PM-50 panel meters, including videos, brochures, and product information, please visit the links embedded here. For assistance identifying, deploying, and maintaining Red Lion panel meters that are, smart, efficient, easy to install and configure, reliable, cost-effective, customizable, and scalable, please contact your local RS representative at 1.866.433.5722 or reach out to the RS technical support team.

About Red Lion Controls
Red Lion is focused on being THE Industrial Data Company™️. Red Lion empowers industrial organizations around the world to unlock the value of data by developing and manufacturing innovative products and solutions to access, connect and visualize their information. Red Lion's global manufacturing and support facilities serve customers in factory automation, alternative energy, oil and gas, power and utilities, transportation, water and wastewater industry segments. Red Lion provides scalable solutions for cloud connectivity, edge intelligence and asset management, industrial Ethernet switches and industry leading panel meters, and operator panels to make it easy for companies to gain real-time data visibility that drives productivity.

About RS in the Americas 
In the Americas region, RS stocks more than 250,000 industrial and electronic products from more than 700 trusted suppliers. These solutions cover categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active, and electromechanical components and include more than 80,000 high-quality, competitively priced RS PRO products. For more information, please visit https://us.rs-online.com or connect with us via social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About RS Group
RS Group plc provides product and service solutions that help our customers design, build, maintain, repair, and operate industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. We stock more than 750,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of product and service solutions to 1.1 million customers.

We support customers across the product lifecycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance, repair, and operation phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2023 reported revenue of £2,982 million.

For more information, please visit https://www.rsgroup.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Image Download: 
https://rebrand.ly/czgwgw3

Editorial Contact & Media Inquiries:
Erica Goode, RS Director of Marketing – U.S. and Canada
[email protected]    

SOURCE RS

Also from this source

RS Adds Five New Industrial Suppliers

RS Adds Five New Industrial Suppliers

RS, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global provider of product and service solutions for industrial customers, added five new suppliers ...
RS Offers Solutions Engineered to Modernize and Safeguard Energy and Utilities Applications

RS Offers Solutions Engineered to Modernize and Safeguard Energy and Utilities Applications

RS, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global provider of product and service solutions for industrial customers, is a trusted partner for ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Electronic Components

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.