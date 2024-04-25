RS PRO Industrial Control and Communication Products Provide an Unparalleled Combination of Quality, Choice, and Value

The RS PRO product portfolio offers more than 80,000 high-quality, industrial-grade products, including a variety of industrial control and communication solutions essential for achieving the reliable, resilient power delivery and data communication that industrial automation systems require.

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RS, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global provider of product and service solutions for industrial customers, offers an extensive selection of RS PRO brand industrial control and communication products engineered to deliver an optimal combination of quality, choice, and value and proven in a wide range of industrial environments.

Industrial control and communication solutions — including wire and cable, power management products, test and measurement devices, proximity sensors, axial fans, and Ethernet switches — are essential for achieving the reliable and resilient power delivery and data communication that industrial automation systems require. These solutions help organizations in the industrial manufacturing, food and beverage, paper and packaging, medical and pharmaceutical, and energy and utilities industries simplify installation and maintenance processes, supercharge and future-proof their control panels, increase uptime and efficiency, and streamline production, which can unlock considerable time and cost savings and maximize both productivity and profitability.

Industrial control and communication products provide reliable, resilient power and data delivery in automation systems. Post this

RS PRO is the own brand of RS. These products are meticulously designed to meet the needs of today's industrial automation engineers and provide them with an attractive combination of quality, choice, and value. The RS PRO portfolio features more than 80,000 products across 1,500 technologies to satisfy the needs of virtually every industrial technology and working environment and provide competitive savings compared to branded alternatives. These industrial-grade products can also be combined into integrated solutions to further simplify customers' sourcing and purchasing processes and are backed by the RS PRO Seal of Approval, which is only awarded after a rigorous testing, inspection, and auditing process based on demanding international standards. In addition, most are covered by a three-year warranty.

Essential industrial control and communication solutions available in the RS PRO product portfolio include more than:

10,000 wire and cable products, ranging from wire, cable, and cable assemblies imperative for power, signal, and data transmission to cable management and identification solutions essential for optimal site safety and efficient maintenance.

2,900 power management products fundamental to achieving and maintaining the reliable, resilient power supplies that industrial devices, equipment, and facilities rely on, ranging from power supplies and uninterruptible power supplies to transformers, batteries, converters, inverters, solar chargers and inverters, solar panels, and power supply accessories, such as connector kits and mounting hardware.

1,000 test and measurement products that allow users to simulate input signals in the system or device under test for troubleshooting or validation purposes (e.g., to trace faults or verify safe and effective performance), ranging from thermometers, signal generators, and thermal imagers to datalogging and acquisition devices, oscilloscopes, inspection scopes, and a variety of meters.

300 proximity sensors capable of reliably detecting the presence of objects from both long and short distances much more quickly than contact sensors can using capacitive, inductive, magnetic, or ultrasonic technologies.

200 axial fans essential to moving the large volumes of air required to effectively cool and ensure the safe and reliable long-lifetime performance of electronic equipment, industrial systems, and equipment rooms.

10 Ethernet switches indispensable for connecting cabled devices, such as computers, Wi-Fi access points, and IoT devices, to servers and establishing the network infrastructure that connected facilities rely on.

The depth and breadth of the RS PRO product portfolio, combined with its more than 15,000 in-stock and ready-to-ship solutions, allows RS to provide industrial customers with the industry's most comprehensive collection of high-quality, cost-friendly, industrial-grade solutions that satisfies the needs of virtually every industrial technology and working environment.

"Our extensive portfolio of RS PRO products simplifies sourcing by providing industrial customers with everything they need to stay up and running and productive — all in one place and at prices designed to protect your bottom line," said Jody Kemp, RS Vice President of Supplier and Sales Engagement – Americas. "The unrivalled value and efficiency of RS PRO products is also backed by our professional-quality guarantee, which is further supported by an extremely low returns rate of less than 0.02%, and includes a growing selection of sustainable solutions crucial to helping our customers meet their ESG goals and product summary videos key to conserving our customers' valuable time."

In addition to supplying products, RS also supports industrial customers through the concept, design, sourcing, purchasing, building, and maintenance stages and helps them overcome challenges ranging from retrofitting legacy equipment to designing for scalability and future-proofing maintenance processes.

For more information about RS PRO brand industrial control and communication products engineered to enable the reliable and resilient power delivery and data communication that industrial automation systems require and deliver an attractive combination of quality, choice, and value, please click the embedded links above. For assistance identifying and deploying RS PRO products designed to overcome your unique industrial control and communication challenges and satisfy both your performance requirements and your cost constraints, contact your local RS representative at 1.866.433.5722 or reach out to our technical support team.

About RS in the Americas

In the Americas region, RS stocks more than 250,000 industrial and electronic products from more than 700 trusted suppliers . These solutions cover categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active, and electromechanical components and include more than 80,000 high-quality, competitively priced RS PRO products. For more information, please visit https://us.rs-online.com or connect with us via social media on Facebook , X (Twitter) , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About RS Group

RS Group plc provides product and service solutions that help our customers design, build, maintain, repair, and operate industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. We stock more than 750,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of product and service solutions to 1.1 million customers.

We support customers across the product lifecycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance, repair, and operation phases. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2023 reported revenue of £2,982 million.

For more information, please visit https://www.rsgroup.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter) .

Image Download:

https://rb.gy/at1ibz

Editorial Contact & Media Inquiries:

Erica Goode, RS Director of Marketing – U.S. and Canada

[email protected]

SOURCE RS