Futuro Health to Leverage Worthi® by Citi to Bolster Career Opportunities for Future Allied Health Workers

Futuro Health is offering free access to Worthi® by Citi, solution to the "she-cession" Tweet this

"Futuro Health is opening the door to a better future for Californians who represent diverse cultures and backgrounds, but women in particular are taking advantage of our trainings," said Futuro Health CEO Van-Ton Quinlivan. "We are excited to work with Citi to offer our applicants a way to explore how their skillsets stand in the local labor market. This can be a helpful step as they set their aspirations and pick a training path."

The Worthi tool will be accessible to all visitors to Futuro Health's website.

Developed, designed, and launched by the Citi Ventures Studio team, the Worthi tool:

Provides insight into existing skills that can be applied to new roles; recommendations for the specific skills needed to transition to new roles; and salary information, demand, average educational experience and top companies hiring for comparable roles.

Allows users to compare current salaries with the market average, based on location and occupation.

Shows users the top skills in demand for roles and the skills that could increase earning potential.

Connects users with online courses to acquire the career-broadening skills to help them grow in their current role or transition into something new.

"As the demands of work change, there has never been a more important time to consider the skills you already have and the skills you may need to succeed," explained Valla Vakili, Managing Director and head of Citi Ventures Studio. "Futuro Health's mission to support allied health workers in California is a perfect example of a burgeoning career that is in need of talented professionals. We are thrilled to be connecting the Worthi tool to Futuro Health's network to help more people adapt their skillset for the work of tomorrow."

About

Worthi by Citi is a free, online tool that provides market insights and resources for workers to improve their skills in today's evolving job market.

Futuro Health improves the health and wealth of communities by growing the largest network of credentialed allied health workers in the nation starting in California. We believe investing in education and skills training and retraining results in better-paying jobs for workers, better service for patients and better workers for employers to hire. Kaiser Permanente and Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW) partnered to establish Futuro Health in January 2020 with a $130 million commitment.

Contact: Margo Turner 858.945.8895

[email protected]

SOURCE Futuro Health

Related Links

https://futurohealth.org

