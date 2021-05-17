Futuro Health Welcomes Three Industry Veterans to Leadership Roles

Helen Fairchild, Vice President of Programs

Helen Fairchild brings two decades of educational and healthcare experience to her new role as Futuro Health's Vice President of Programs. Fairchild is an accomplished academic operations professional with broad experience in all aspects of education business management. Fairchild previously served as National Dean of Curriculum for an allied health career college where she was responsible for the instructional quality, student outcomes and achievement, and faculty development of 17 campuses across multiple states.

John Cordova, Program Director of Allied Health

John Cordova is Futuro Health's new Program Director of Allied Health, following 19 years with the California Community Colleges. During his tenure as a Statewide Director, Cordova worked with workforce and economic development initiatives, focusing on nursing and allied health across the state. He also led a team of 10 Regional Directors to create training and curriculum that met the needs of the healthcare industry. At Futuro Health he will focus on growing and innovating the organization's education and training catalog.



Veenu Aulakh, Executive-in-Residence

Veenu Aulakh is Futuro Health's new Executive-in-Residence. Aulakh comes from the Center for Care Innovations (CCI) where she served as president from 2012 to 2020, growing the organization's staff, budget, and strategy to focus on strengthening the health and health care for under-invested communities across the country. There, Aulakh helped to build critical partnerships with health care providers, funders, entrepreneurs, and community partners to transform health.

About

Futuro Health improves the health and wealth of communities by growing the largest network of credentialed allied health workers in the nation starting in California. We believe investing in education and skills training and retraining results in better-paying jobs for workers, better service for patients and better workers for employers to hire. Kaiser Permanente and Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW) partnered to establish Futuro Health in January 2020 with a $130 million commitment.

