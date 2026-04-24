Fuutura Launches as a Blockchain Infrastructure Company Building a Compliance-First Financial Ecosystem for the Global Market

Founded by a King's Counsel and a blockchain strategist, the company introduces a unified financial ecosystem for the over a billion adults left behind by legacy financial systems

PANAMA CITY, Panama, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuutura, a blockchain infrastructure company building a compliance-first financial ecosystem for the global market, today announced its official launch. Founded by Oliver Cook KC and Ellis McGrath, Fuutura launches with three integrated products designed to replace the fragmented financial infrastructure that prevents over a billion adults from fully participating in global financial markets.

Designed for transparency, security, and long-term trust.

Across the Global South, governments are writing digital asset frameworks for the first time. Fuutura has been built with this shift already in mind. The architecture is designed to be visible to regulators by default, with KYC and AML sitting within the protocol itself. Fuutura welcomes the inspection that responsible oversight requires.

Traditional financial systems were designed for specific markets, specific participants, and specific moments in financial history. According to the World Bank's Global Findex 2025, 1.3 billion adults remain entirely excluded from the formal financial system - yet 900 million of them already own a mobile phone, and more than half have smartphones. The infrastructure to reach these populations exists and is growing. The financial architecture to serve them has never been built.

Fuutura's answer is a compliance-first financial ecosystem built as a single connected platform. The ecosystem launches with three integrated products: Fuutura Identity, a reusable digital identity and KYC system that verifies once and works across the entire ecosystem; Fuutura Wallet, a non-custodial multi-chain wallet for storing, sending, receiving, and swapping digital assets; and Fuutura Trade, a digital asset exchange built to trade a significant depth of instruments across crypto, stablecoins, and tokenised real-world-assets.

Every product within the ecosystem is built around compliance from the protocol layer up, with KYC and AML integrated into the architecture rather than added as an afterthought.

"The financial systems that exist today were built to serve markets that already had the infrastructure to support them. Across the Global South, enormous populations have real demand for financial tools they simply cannot access. Fuutura is building the infrastructure that was always supposed to exist for them, built around compliance from the ground up and designed to support regulatory oversight as it develops.

Oliver Cook KC, Co-founder and Chief Legal Officer, Fuutura

"The same financial instruments available to people in developed markets should be available to anyone. We have built everything in-house, which means we are not dependent on third parties and we are not asking users to piece together a financial life from disconnected services. One ecosystem, genuinely accessible, with compliance built in from the start."

Ellis McGrath, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Fuutura

Fuutura is building for a market that existing financial infrastructure was never designed to serve. The company's launch marks the beginning of a phased rollout, with further ecosystem development planned as the platform scales across the Global South and beyond.

About Fuutura

Fuutura is a blockchain infrastructure company building a compliance-first, accessible financial ecosystem for a global market. The platform brings together a reusable digital identity layer, a non-custodial multi-chain wallet, and a digital asset exchange spanning cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and tokenised real-world assets. Identity verification and compliance attestation are built into the base architecture. Fuutura is designed to be open to regulatory oversight from the protocol layer up. We believe financial participation should be accessible to everyone, and we are building the infrastructure to make that possible.

Media Contact:

Fuutura

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Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Disclosures

Digital asset risk. Digital assets are high-risk and their value may fall as well as rise. Trading digital assets involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Forward-looking statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Fuutura, its technology, products, business plans and future conduct, including statements relating to the phased rollout of the ecosystem, regulatory engagement and licensing outcomes, geographic expansion, and market ambitions. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words such as "building," "plans," "intends," "expects," "designed to," "anticipates" and similar expressions, as well as by statements regarding future outcomes, ambitions or strategic direction.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those expressed. These include, without limitation, changes in the regulatory environment across jurisdictions; the availability and timing of licensing or authorisation; developments in digital asset markets; technological and cybersecurity risks; operational risks; counterparty and third-party risks; the pace of product development; and other factors beyond Fuutura's control.

No offer or advice. Nothing in this press release constitutes an offer to sell, a solicitation to purchase, investment advice, or a recommendation in respect of any digital asset, crypto-asset, token, security, or financial product or instrument. Fuutura's products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions and may be subject to regulatory restrictions. Access to Fuutura's platform is restricted to residents of jurisdictions where its services are permitted.

No duty to update. Fuutura undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

This release is not for distribution in any jurisdiction where such distribution would be unlawful.

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SOURCE Fuutura