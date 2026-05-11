Directed exclusively at persons outside the UK and other restricted jurisdictions. Not to be acted on by anyone inside a restricted jurisdiction.

PANAMA CITY, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuutura today revealed a non-custodial trading protocol covering multiple instruments and supported by an integrated identity and wallet architecture. The ecosystem is built on a single principle: the user is verified once, holds their own keys, and acts on their own behalf across every product in the platform.

Fuutura reveals first non-custodial multi-asset trading protocol with verified identity and self-custody at the protocol layer

While other crypto projects have chased headlines and built fragmented stacks across competing chains, Fuutura has spent years quietly building the integrated technology that will transform access for the billions who have been excluded by legacy finance.

Three flagship products are launch-ready: Fuutura Identity, Fuutura Wallet, and Fuutura Trade. Each operates independently and extends the others.

Fuutura Trade

Fuutura Trade is the next-generation trading layer crypto has spent fifteen years trying to build.

A non-custodial, multi-chain protocol engineered for traders who refuse to accept architectural compromises. On-chain execution. Cross-chain liquidity. A revolutionary single environment for the full range of on-chain digital assets: cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, governance and utility tokens, liquid staking tokens, wrapped assets, LP tokens, and other digital and tokenised assets The protocol already knows the trader is verified, recognises the keys they hold, and trusts them to act on their own behalf.

No platform-managed orderbook. No off-chain matching. No third party with the keys.

The protocol works for the trader. Not the venue. Not the custodian. Not the intermediary.

That's the difference.

"We didn't set out to build another exchange. We set out to build the trading layer that's missing from crypto. Non-custodial, on-chain, multi-chain, with identity attestation handled at the protocol layer rather than at every product. Once you build that architecture, the rest of the ecosystem becomes possible. Wallet, Identity, Trade. They all run on the same foundation, and that's why the protocol can recognise the user and trust them to act on their own behalf without intermediaries getting in the way," said Ellis McGrath, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Fuutura.

Fuutura Identity is the digital identity layer that makes the ecosystem possible. A single verification, combining biometric authentication with liveness detection, document recognition, and AML screening, produces an on-chain attestation tied to the user's wallet and recognised by every product in the platform. Verify once. Use it everywhere. The compliance work happens at the protocol layer, not at the front door of every product.

This is what allows Trade to know its user without Trade running KYC again. It's what allows Wallet to operate without intermediaries. The identity is the architecture.

Fuutura Wallet is the non-custodial, multi-chain wallet at the centre of the ecosystem. Users hold their own keys. They move their own assets. They sign their own transactions. The wallet operates across blockchains and serves as the gateway to every other product in Fuutura, without surrendering custody to a third party at any step.

The principle is simple: ownership is not delegated.

"The promise of crypto has always been that users could participate in finance without giving up custody, identity, or access. The reason that promise hasn't delivered is that the architecture wasn't there. Identity, custody, and execution have lived in separate places, and the user has paid the cost. Fuutura is being built so they live in one place, at the protocol layer, where they belong," said Oliver Cook, Co-founder of Fuutura.

Three products are launch-ready. More are in development, each built to extend identity usage, wallet interaction, and ecosystem depth as the platform grows.

This is what Fuutura is building: a compliance-first financial ecosystem for global financial inclusion, with the user at its centre.

ABOUT FUUTURA

Fuutura is a blockchain infrastructure company building a compliance-first, accessible financial ecosystem for global financial inclusion. The platform brings together a reusable digital identity layer, a non-custodial multi-chain wallet, and a digital asset exchange spanning cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and tokenised real-world assets. Identity verification and compliance attestation are built into the base architecture. Fuutura is designed to be open to regulatory oversight from the protocol layer up.

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Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimers

Digital asset risk.

Digital assets are high-risk and their value may fall as well as rise. Trading digital assets involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Forward-looking statements.

This document contains forward-looking statements regarding Fuutura, its technology, products, business plans and future conduct, including statements relating to the phased rollout of the ecosystem, regulatory engagement and licensing outcomes, geographic expansion, and market ambitions. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words such as "building," "plans," "intends," "expects," "designed to," "anticipates" and similar expressions, as well as by statements regarding future outcomes, ambitions or strategic direction.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those expressed. These include, without limitation, changes in the regulatory environment across jurisdictions; the availability and timing of licensing or authorisation; developments in digital asset markets; technological and cybersecurity risks; operational risks; counterparty and third-party risks; the pace of product development; and other factors beyond Fuutura's control.

No offer or advice.

Nothing in this document constitutes an offer to sell, a solicitation to purchase, investment advice, or a recommendation in respect of any digital asset, crypto-asset, token, security, or financial product or instrument. Fuutura's products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions and may be subject to regulatory restrictions. Access to Fuutura's platform is restricted to residents of jurisdictions where its services are permitted.

No duty to update.

Fuutura undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Restricted Jurisdictions.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO, OR USE BY, PERSONS IN RESTRICTED JURISDICTIONS.

This communication is directed exclusively at persons outside, and must not be acted upon by any person in or resident of, the United Kingdom, the European Union or European Economic Area (including Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway), Switzerland, the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan, any FATF-listed high-risk or monitored jurisdiction, or any jurisdiction subject to comprehensive United Nations, European Union, United Kingdom or United States sanctions (the "Restricted Jurisdictions"). It is not an offer, solicitation, inducement or recommendation in respect of any digital asset, token, security or financial product. Fuutura holds no regulatory authorisation in any Restricted Jurisdiction; its products and services are not available to persons in or resident of any Restricted Jurisdiction; and access to Fuutura's platform is restricted at the onboarding and protocol level.

SOURCE Fuutura