Sturgis Bank Partners with MANTL to Transform Business and Retail Account Opening Across All Banking Channels

Michigan-based bank to modernize onboarding, accelerate deposit growth, and deliver a seamless experience across its 16-branch network

PLANO, Texas, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced a new partnership between MANTL, an Alkami solution team and leading provider of loan and deposit account opening technology, and Sturgis Bank, a community bank serving Michigan through 16 branches, to transform its account opening experience for business and retail customers. Through this partnership, Sturgis Bank will modernize onboarding across all physical and digital banking channels, reinforcing its commitment to delivering a seamless, efficient, and customer-centric experience while expanding accessibility and accelerating digital growth.

Sturgis Bank will deploy the full omnichannel suite of MANTL Onboarding & Account Opening solutions to reimagine retail and business account opening. With MANTL, the bank will significantly reduce friction, enabling retail customers to open deposit accounts in under five minutes online and in less than 10 minutes in-branch. Existing customers will be able to open additional accounts in just a few clicks.

Businesses of all sizes will be able to securely open deposit accounts anytime, anywhere—online, in-branch, or in the field—through a consistent and intuitive experience. MANTL will also support Sturgis Bank's "Banking Brought to You" planned initiative, empowering teams to onboard local businesses and their employees more effectively. With features such as QR codes, private application links, and real-time account opening capabilities, the bank will be able to flexibly open new business accounts at locations outside of a Sturgis Bank branch.

"By partnering with MANTL, we are modernizing our account origination strategy to deliver a truly seamless omnichannel experience," said Andrew McCall, vice president of operations at Sturgis Bank. "This transformation enables our teams to move beyond manual processes and focus on what matters most: building stronger customer relationships. At the same time, we're driving efficiency, supporting deposit growth, and enhancing the level of service we provide to our communities."

By implementing MANTL, Sturgis Bank will be able to streamline operations across the organization. The Platform's integrated fraud and risk tools will enable strengthened fraud prevention and reduced need for manual application reviews, allowing staff to focus on higher-value interactions and growth initiatives. MANTL automates more than 85% of application decisions—including KYC, AML, and BSA checks—as well as product setup, funding, and core booking, significantly improving operational efficiency.

"MANTL is proud to partner with Sturgis Bank as they invest in a more modern, flexible approach to account opening," said Benjamin Conant, chief product officer, Alkami. "By equipping their teams with true omnichannel capabilities, Sturgis Bank is creating a faster, more accessible experience for both consumers and businesses while unlocking new opportunities for deposit growth and community engagement."

To learn how MANTL can transform your account opening process and empower your team, or to schedule a demo, click here.

To learn more about Anticipatory Banking and Alkami's Digital Sales & Service Platform, visit here.

About Alkami

Alkami provides a digital sales and service platform for U.S. banks and credit unions. Our unified Platform integrates onboarding, digital banking, and data and marketing—each solution can stand alone, but together they deliver more—to help institutions onboard, engage, and grow relationships. As the future shifts toward Anticipatory Banking, we help data-informed bankers meet the moment with technology that drives action.

About Sturgis Bank

Sturgis Bank is an independent bank, operating for the benefit of its customers and community since its founding in 1905. Sturgis Bank and Trust serves customers through 17 locations in southwest Michigan, providing personal, commercial, mortgage, and trust services. Sturgis Bank and Trust includes subsidiaries Oakleaf Financial Services, Inc., Oak Mortgage, LLC; Oak Insurance Services, LLC; and Oak Title Services, LLC. For additional information, visit www.sturgis.bank.

Media Relations Contacts

Vested

[email protected]

Marla Pieton

[email protected]

SOURCE Alkami Technology, Inc.