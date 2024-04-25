Fx Chocolate®, a Designs for Health Brand, Launches Yes Whey!!!™ Chocolate Supplement Bar to Elevate the Mainstream Protein Bar Space

Innovative formula packs a delicious taste with 15 grams of high-quality whey protein, 2 grams of creatine, and only 1 gram of sugar per bar

PALM COAST, Fla., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fx Chocolate®, a Designs for Health brand that provides functional amounts of high-quality supplements in handcrafted chocolate, today announced the launch of its Yes Whey!!!™ chocolate supplement bar. Yes Whey!!!™ harnesses 15 grams of high-quality whey and milk protein isolates and 2 grams of creatine monohydrate to help support skeletal muscle growth, strength, recovery, energy production and athletic performance.*

"During the development process, we set out to formulate a protein bar that went above and beyond. That's why we decided to add an efficacious serving of creatine to the Yes Whey!!!™ chocolate supplement bar formula," said Dr. David M. Brady, Chief Medical Officer at Designs for Health, the creators of Fx Chocolate®. "The result is an elevated take on your traditional protein bar that matches a great flavor profile with premium nutritional support for a wide range of individuals, catering to fitness enthusiasts and athletes, those following high-protein/low-carb diets, vegetarians, or anyone trying to build and maintain muscle mass."

The Yes Whey!!!™ bar is designed with consumers' fitness goals in mind. As creatine levels in the body decline naturally with age, research suggests it may help support the preservation of lean muscle in men and women as they grow older.*

Unlike its mainstream counterparts, Yes Whey!!!™ does not use ingredients like hydrogenated oils, trans fats, simple sugars, artificial sweeteners, synthetic colors, and additives. Instead, Yes Whey!!!™ uses allulose as its primary sweetener, a naturally occurring sugar prevalent in foods including figs, maple syrup, and raisins. Each bite of Yes Whey!!!™ delivers a delicious chocolatey flavor and creamy chocolate crisp filling.

Sourcing only the absolute best ingredients, committing to innovative sweeteners such as allulose, and diligently testing all of its products, Fx Chocolate® is the gold standard of alternative supplement delivery systems available today. By turning supplements into world-class chocolate, the choice to put health first can now be the same as putting enjoyment first.

The Yes Whey!!!™ bar retails for $39.48 for 12 bars and is available to purchase on https://www.designsforhealth.com/products/yes-whey and Amazon https://www.amazon.com/Yes-Whey-Bar-Performance-Chocolate/dp/B0CXVJBB8Q/

To learn more about Fx Chocolate® and its portfolio of products, visit https://fxchocolate.com/products/yes-whey

About Designs for Health, Inc, the Creators of Fx Chocolate®:

Family-owned Designs for Health, Inc. offers high-quality dietary supplements and functional foods to health-care professionals and their patients. Guided by its founding philosophy of "Science-First™," the company holds an unwavering commitment to creating research-driven formulations with meaningful quantities of functional ingredients that maximize the potential for successful health outcomes. For over 30 years, Designs for Health has been many health-care professionals' trusted source for not only innovation but also leadership in clinical education and practice development solutions.

https://fxchocolate.com/pages/about-us

* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

