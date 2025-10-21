Designs for Health Announces Strategic Investment from BDT & MSD Partners to Support Continued Growth and Innovation

Investment follows a multi-year partnership with RoundTable Healthcare Partners

PALM COAST, Fla., Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Designs for Health ("DFH" or the "Company"), the number one practitioner-recommended and preferred brand for high-quality, research-backed supplements, today announced a significant minority investment from funds affiliated with BDT & MSD Partners, a merchant bank built to serve the distinct needs of founders and family business owners. This investment ensures DFH is poised to continue enhancing capabilities across the organization following the successful partnership with RoundTable Healthcare Partners.

The investment from BDT & MSD Partners will support Designs for Health's continued growth, product innovation, and commitment to supporting practitioners and patients with clinical education and science-backed formulations. Founder and Executive Chairman Jonathan Lizotte will remain the Company's majority owner and continue to guide its mission of advancing health and wellness through practitioner-led nutrition.

"From the beginning, our mission has been to design a more comprehensive, science-driven approach to nutrition and wellness," said Jonathan Lizotte, Founder and Executive Chairman of Designs for Health. "What began as a family business grounded in care, integrity, and a commitment to quality will continue to stay true to those roots. Partnering with BDT & MSD Partners, a firm that shares our long-term vision and dedication to excellence, will allow us to preserve the culture and values that define us, while continuing to invest in research, innovation, and the trusted solutions our healthcare community and customers rely on as we work together to design a well world. We are also grateful to RoundTable for their partnership and support over the past several years."

"For more than three decades, Designs for Health has earned the trust of healthcare professionals through its science-based supplements approach and commitment to improving patient outcomes," said Byron Trott, Chairman & Co-CEO of BDT & MSD. "We're proud to partner with visionary founder Jonathan Lizotte and his exceptional team as they continue to grow this remarkable business and expand its positive impact on health and wellness."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

To learn more about Designs for Health and its comprehensive portfolio of products, visit https://www.designsforhealth.com/.

About Designs for Health, Inc.

Family-owned Designs for Health, Inc. offers high-quality nutritional supplements and functional foods to health-care professionals and their patients. Guided by its founding philosophy of "Science-First™," the company holds an unwavering commitment to creating research-driven formulations with meaningful quantities of functional ingredients that maximize the potential for successful health outcomes. For over 36 years, Designs for Health has been many health-care professionals' trusted source for not only product innovation but also leadership in clinical education and practice development solutions. https://www.designsforhealth.com/our-story

About BDT & MSD Partners

BDT & MSD Partners is a merchant bank with an advisory and investment platform built to serve the distinct needs of business owners and strategic, long-term investors. The firm is distinguished by its decades of experience advising at the intersection of founders, families, and businesses, as well as by its differentiated capital base and culture of aligned investing. For more information, visit www.bdtmsd.com.

