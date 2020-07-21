NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FX today unveils its full line-up of digital experiences for this year's virtual San Diego Comic-Con, dubbed [email protected] Scheduled for July 23 to July 26, fans will unlock exclusive content, games and special virtual activations inspired by their favorite FX series, including What We Do in the Shadows, DAVE, Cake and American Horror Story. Despite the virtual setting, fans will still have the chance to win FX branded prizes just like they would in person by unlocking the world of FX at FXSDCC.com starting July 23.

FX's full line-up of digital experiences for [email protected] include the following:

Test of Terror

In celebration of the nine seasons of American Horror Story, fans will dive into a unique gamified trivia experience. They will navigate their way through some fearful moments by testing their knowledge of the series and solving escape room-like mechanics.

fans will dive into a unique gamified trivia experience. They will navigate their way through some fearful moments by testing their knowledge of the series and solving escape room-like mechanics. A Chat with Dave & GaTa

Fans of DAVE have been pulled in by the authentic humor that springs up between Dave Burd , known by his stage name Lil Dicky, and his real-life hype man, GaTa. In an exclusive Q&A, fans will be able to see Dave and GaTa break down some of the best moments from the series and the inspiration from their lived experiences.

have been pulled in by the authentic humor that springs up between , known by his stage name Lil Dicky, and his real-life hype man, GaTa. In an exclusive Q&A, fans will be able to see Dave and GaTa break down some of the best moments from the series and the inspiration from their lived experiences. Guillermo's Stakeout

Fans will be able to help Guillermo protect Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja, and Colin Robinson from the werewolves and vampires trying to kill them in this single-player interactive game. Players will wield Guillermo's stake and see how high they can score to be one of the best on the official leaderboard. Each day the top 50 scoring fans will win an exclusive deck of What We Do in the Shadows playing cards.

from the werewolves and vampires trying to kill them in this single-player interactive game. Players will wield Guillermo's stake and see how high they can score to be one of the best on the official leaderboard. Each day the top 50 scoring fans will win an exclusive deck of playing cards. Piece of Cake with Jeron Braxton

A chance to get a behind-the-scenes look at Cake with an interactive workshop hosted by Jeron Braxton , creator of Daytime Noir . Participants will get hands-on experience learning how they can create their own art in partnership with Otis College of Art & Design Extension, a national leader in art and design.

with an interactive workshop hosted by , creator of . Participants will get hands-on experience learning how they can create their own art in partnership with Extension, a national leader in art and design. FX on Hulu Cosplay Gallery

Cosplay has always been an iconic part of the Comic-Con experience with fans showcasing their impressive craftsmanship with realistic and creative costumes of their favorite characters. FX is helping them keep the traditional alive with the first virtual FX on Hulu Cosplay Gallery. Fans can submit their costume photos, sketches or mockups inspired by their favorite FX originals (via Instagram) for the chance to see their costume grace the walls of the digital gallery.

With the pandemic forcing the cancellation of live events across the world, FX was tasked with replicating the fan experience at San Diego Comic-Con for the new online and remote reality. Working with experiential agency Creative Riff, FX designed captivating digital experiences that generate enthusiasm and build hype for their shows.

"We will miss attending the traditional event this year, but the silver lining is that with FX Unlocked we can engage with fans from across the country. We see this as an opportunity to forge an even stronger connection with our audience and make our shows part of this virtual celebration," says Kenya Hardaway, Senior Vice President, Integrated Promotions-Multi-Platform Marketing at FX Networks.

In addition to FX Unlocked, Archer and What We Do in the Shadows, two of FX Networks' most acclaimed and popular comedies, will be participating at [email protected] Each show will stream a virtual panel session featuring series stars and producers. The panels will be available for all fans to watch on Comic-Con's YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/ComicCon at the following times:

Archer (FXX) – Friday, July 24 at 5 p.m. PT

– at What We Do in the Shadows (FX) – Saturday, July 25 at 5 p.m. PT

To check out all of FX's digital experiences for [email protected] and to receive ongoing updates, visit FXSDCC.com and follow FX's social media accounts below:

Facebook: facebook.com/FX

Twitter: twitter.com/FXNetworks

Instagram: instagram.com/FXNetworks

ABOUT FX NETWORKS

FX Networks is comprised of the networks FX, FXX and FXM, the video on-demand app FXNOW, and the streaming hub FX on HULU that features exclusive FX series, next day access to current FX and FXX series, and FX Networks' library of legacy series. FX on Hulu exclusive series include Devs, Mrs. America and the upcoming A Teacher, The Old Man, Y: The Last Man and American Horror Stories. FX, the flagship general entertainment basic cable channel, launched in June of 1994 and is carried in 85 million homes. The diverse schedule features a growing roster of critically-acclaimed and award-winning hit drama series including Snowfall, Pose, Mayans M.C., Taboo and the upcoming Redeemer; the critically-acclaimed limited series American Horror Story, Fargo, American Crime Story, FEUD, and the upcoming Shōgun; acclaimed hit comedy series including Atlanta, Better Things, What We Do in the Shadows and Breeders; the half-hour series Mr Inbetween and the Untitled B.J. Novak Project; a slate of docuseries and documentary features, including The Most Dangerous Animal of All, and AKA Jane Roe; and the FX Original Movie A Christmas Carol. FX is the former home of the critically-acclaimed and award-winning hit drama series The Shield, Nip/Tuck, Rescue Me, Damages, Sons of Anarchy, Justified and The Americans. The network's library of acquired box-office hit movies is unmatched by any ad-supported television network. FXX, the newest network, launched in September 2013 and is carried in 81 million homes. Geared towards a young adult audience, the schedule features original series, movies, and acquired series. The channel is anchored by the acclaimed hit comedies It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the Emmy® Award winning comedy series Archer, DAVE and Cake, a weekly showcase of short-form comedy programming. FXX is also the cable home to The Simpsons, the longest-running comedy in TV history. FXM was launched in October of 1994 and is now carried in 56 million homes. Its schedule features classic films during the day (FXM Retro), contemporary box office hits and acclaimed, award-winning films, and short-form award-winning original programming in the evening.

For more information on the giveaways and FX on Hulu Cosplay Gallery, visit: https://fxsdcc.com/cosplay-rules.pdf

FX ON HULU COSPLAY GALLERY GIVEAWAY: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Many will enter. Few will win. Void where prohibited. Must be 18 years of age or older as of entry and legal resident of the 50 U.S. or D.C. Promotion begins 9:00 AM PT on 07/09/20 and ends at 11:59 PM PT on 07/26/20. Click here for Official Rules.

FX'S WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS [email protected] HOME 2020 CONTEST: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Must be 18 years of age or older as of entry and legal resident of the 50 U.S. or D.C. Contest runs on the following dates and times: 07/23/20 from 9:00 AM PT to 11:59 PM PT; 7/24/20 from 12:00 AM PT to 11:59 PM PT; 7/25/20 from 12:00 AM PT to 11:59 PM PT; and 7/26/20 from 12:00 AM PT to 11:59 PM PT. Click here for Official Rules.

Media Contact:

North 6th Agency for Creative Riff / Paolo Ramos

[email protected]

SOURCE FX

Related Links

https://fxsdcc.com/

