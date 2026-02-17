FXPesa deepens support for literacy through CR Hope Foundation in Tanzania

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FXPesa, the first CMA-licensed broker in Kenya, powered by Equiti Group, is supporting access to education for children in an under-resourced community in Tanzania by funding a local school operated by the CR Hope Foundation. The initiative aligns with FXPesa's broader corporate social responsibility approach, which focuses on education, empowerment, inclusion and equality.

FXPesa representatives with students at CR Hope Foundation in Tanzania, celebrating a shared commitment to education and community empowerment.

The support provides students in Kizimkazi, Zanzibar, with a safe, sustainable learning environment, addressing the village's long-standing shortage of educational facilities. Through this initiative, FXPesa supports the education of 180 students aged 3-13, while equipping 13 teachers with resources and funding essential operational costs (including key infrastructure) to ensure reliable school operations and long-term service to the local community.

Commenting on the initiative, Kinan Hassino, Equiti General Director – Abu Dhabi Branch, said: "Literacy is often the foundation for opportunity. When children are able to read, learn and remain engaged in education, the benefits can extend beyond the classroom and influence families and communities over time. This initiative supports a more consistent learning environment, allowing children to develop and teachers to focus on guiding them during their formative years."

Renos Fountoulakis, founder of CR Hope Foundation, added: "This partnership goes far beyond funding a school. It is about giving children a chance in Kizimkazi to grow and dream in a challenging and impoverished community. With educated children and empowered teachers, the long-term impact is generational."

The effort reflects FXPesa's continued focus on supporting practical, community-led efforts that address local needs in underserved communities.

About FXPesa

FXPesa, powered by Equiti Group, is a global online trading broker offering retail clients access to a range of international financial markets. It operates as a trading name of EGM Securities Limited, licensed and authorised by the Capital Markets Authority of Kenya, offering access to forex, commodities, indices, shares and ETFs through CFD trading and follows an execution-only, straight-through processing model, with client orders routed directly to liquidity providers under transparent and secure trading conditions. Learn more at www.fxpesa.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2904466/fxpesa_x_tz.jpg