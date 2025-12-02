Equiti Group strengthens multi-asset offerings with TraderEvolution partnership

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equiti Group, a global fintech provider, has partnered with TraderEvolution, a multi-market trading platform provider known for its modular, customisable solutions for brokers and banks worldwide. The partnership marks a key step in the Group's work to deliver faster and more flexible trading across regions, giving clients greater responsiveness in rapidly changing markets and the tools they need to make informed decisions in different trading environments.

TraderEvolution's technology enables broader product access, stronger execution and a smoother operational flow. The partnership will support new asset classes and improved platform performance, allowing Equiti to deliver a more advanced trading offering and maintain world-class solutions for clients worldwide.

Commenting on the agreement, Husam Al Kurdi, Equiti Cyprus CEO, said: "This partnership with TraderEvolution aligns with our ambition to widen the product range and market access available to our clients. It complements the strong foundation we already have in place and supports our ongoing work to provide a seamless and adaptable trading experience across regions. Our priority is to ensure clients have the reach and usability required to navigate global markets confidently."

Roman Nalivayko, CEO, TraderEvolution Global said: "We are delighted to see a growing number of well-established brokerages selecting TraderEvolution as their core trading engine. TraderEvolution's multi-asset strengths and back-end-first architecture give brokers unparalleled control and flexibility, empowering them to efficiently manage operations across all asset classes and deliver a seamless, customizable trading experience for their clients."

The agreement lays the foundation for continued collaboration, strengthening Equiti's commitment to delivering innovative, high-performance trading solutions that empower clients worldwide.

About Equiti

Equiti Group is a global leader in advanced trading technology, payment software, virtual assets, asset management and physical commodity solutions. With a presence across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, the Group is licensed in major financial jurisdictions including the UK, UAE and Cyprus. The Group delivers a best-in-class financial experience to clients across retail, professional, and institutional segments. Learn more at www.equiti.com

About TraderEvolution Global

TraderEvolution is a multi-market trading platform provider offering modular, customisable solutions for brokers and banks worldwide. The system includes a powerful back-end with connectivity to dozens of global exchanges and a versatile front-end suite – supporting native interfaces, third-party front-ends, and a Client API. Built to handle multiple asset classes across diverse market structures, TraderEvolution goes beyond the typical "multi-asset" claim, delivering true flexibility in both instrument coverage and market adaptability. The platform is liquidity-neutral and infrastructure-independent, enabling firms to run core brokerage operations or enhance existing setups.

